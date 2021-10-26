South Africa vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match, October 26, 03:30 PM IST

>SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa vs West Indies: South Africa will take on West Indies in Match 18 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday. Both these sides will look to bounce back after their disappointing defeats in the opening matches.

West Indies were blown away by England in the first game. WI were all out in 55 runs. And, England chased it with 70 balls to spare.

On the other hand, South Africa dragged Australia to the last over in the first match, but went down in a cliff-hanger.

The pitch that will be used in this match will be interesting as in the previous game between India and Pakistan, the surface offered assistance to the slower bowlers.

>Ahead of the match between South Africa vs West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

>SA vs WI Telecast

The South Africa vs West Indies game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

>SA vs WI Live Streaming

The match between South Africa vs West Indies will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>SA vs WI Match Details

India will clash with Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai at 03:30 PM IST on October 26, Tuesday.

>SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain- Lendl Simmons

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul

>SA vs WI Probable XIs:

>South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius/Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

>West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle/Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul and Obed McCoy

