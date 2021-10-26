South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2021: WI Up the Ante After Slow Start

South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2021: At the end of powerplay overs, WI find themselves at a much better position than they were in the first game. A dropped catch to the boot and WI opening pair are still in the middle, and they have got the run-rate up as well after a slow start. Earloer. Read More
And here is Keshav Maharaj for the second over and a much-needed big hit from Lewis. Lofted drive off a pitched-up delivery. Need some class to execute that particular shot. He is looking ominous. 9 runs off it. WI 56/0 in 9
Pacy stuff from Anrich Nortje. Just a single run. Short of length stuff and it hurried both Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis. WI 47/0 in 8
Spin in the form of Keshav Maharaj and a tidy start from the left-arm spinner. Just three runs off it. WI 43/0 in 6
Anrich Nortje into the attack and he gets punished for bowling a fuller length as Evin Lewis hits one through the line and take a four towards long-off. He comes well with a pacy delivery taking Simmons’ edge, but talk about beaten for pace at the wicketkeeper’s end. Heinrich Klassen just lost sight of the ball and makes a complete hash of what should have been a straightforward catch. Simmons survives. WI 43/0 in 6
And there you go. Evin Lewis with some bit of repair work. Take on Aiden Markram and returns with two sixes and a four. Markram with the back of the length darts, but Lewis was ready for it this over. Hung back on the backfoot and even the first shot almost landed in Rassie Van der Dussen’s hand, he gets a hold of Markram. One six over midwicket, then a six and four over long-off. 18 runs off it. WI 36/0 in 5
First signs of aggression from WI. Lendl Simmons comes down the track and reaches for an outside off delivery, hits it high up, but safely outside the reach of point and backward points. Lewis gets a full widish one and he scythes it over point for the first FOUR of the innings. Rabada follows it up with a full toss and Lewis connects it well straight down the ground. Two fours in the over; wI up and running. WI 18/0 in 4
MAIDEN! Well well well, Aiden Markram is proving to be a handy spin bowler in the powerplay overs. He managed to keep WI batters in check. Again, good hard length and no room to work around. Simmons and Lewis under pressure now. WI 6/0 in 4
Good start by Kagiso Rabada. Tidy as you like it. Did not give away much in terms of room for both Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis. Just two runs off it. But WI won’t be bothered; both Simmons and Lewis like to get their eye in before they shift gears. Next over from Aiden Markram will be the one to watch out for. WI 6/0 in 2
Sedate start on the field, even as on air it was some firey comments from Pommie Mbangwa and Darren Sammy. Two runs each for Lendl Simmons, single for Evin Lewis as South Africa started with Aiden Markram. WI 4/0 in 1
Aidem Markram starts the proceedings and nervy start from WI. Cheeky single by Lendl Simmons and escapes by the skin of his teeth. On air, Pommie Mbangwa with some strong statements QDK’s decision to not play this game owing to the CSA directive on taking the knee as a team.
The Cricket South Africa (CSA) Board on Monday evening unanimously agreed to issue a directive requiring all Proteas players to adopt a consistent and united stance against racism by “taking the knee" prior to the start of their remaining World Cup matches. Concerns were raised that the different postures taken by team members in support of the BLM initiative created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative. After considering all relevant issues, including the position of the players, the Board felt that it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a united and consistent stand against racism, especially given SA’s history.
Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa, says they would want to have a look and know what they are chasing. States they have had a look at everything, the positives and the negatives. Tells that Windies are a power-hitting side and they know what areas they have to target. Adds batting is what they need to improve on. Informs that Quinton de Kock is out for personal reasons and Hendricks comes in.
Kieron Pollard, the skipper of West Indies, says that toss is always 50-50. Mentions that they didn’t do well in the last game batting first and they would want to change that. Tells that they have experienced players in their side and are up for the challenge. Informs that Obed McCoy misses out and Hayden Walsh comes in for him.
West Indies (Playing XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul
South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
TOSS: South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field first against West Indies.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies that will be played in Dubai. It’s going to be a contest of equals as both teams have lost their previous games and are yet to register a win in the tournament. It’s definitely going to be a cracker of a contest between the defending T20 champions and the Proteas. So, stay tuned for all the latest updates.
After beginning their respective campaigns with a loss at the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE, West Indies and South Africa will square off against each other on Tuesday in Dubai. Both teams would look to register their first win so as to keep their chances of progressing to the next stage alive.
Both sides have to look upon their batting unit that wobbled in the previous encounters. West Indies were skittled for just 55 runs while the Proteas were a touch better, managing 118 in 20 overs thanks to Aiden Makram’s 36-ball 40.
The focus will be on the defending champions who have several big guns in the side but they are yet to fire. In the last game, no batter other than Chris Gayle scored in doubled digits which is indeed a major matter of concern. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (2/24) made a good impact with his quick balls and excellent fielding which was the biggest positive.
Similarly, South African batters have to show character against a quality Windies bowling attack. In the previous game, they had a good start but failed to carry the momentum ahead and hence, experienced a batting collapse. In bowling, they are armed with world-class bowlers. Pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje bowled fiery opening spells before the spin duo World No.1 bowler Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj restricted runs in the middle overs.
Overall, it’s going to be a battle of equals and will be interesting to see who comes out victorious
Full Squads
West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.
