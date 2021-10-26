South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2021: WI Up the Ante After Slow Start

South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field first against West Indies.

After beginning their respective campaigns with a loss at the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE, West Indies and South Africa will square off against each other on Tuesday in Dubai. Both teams would look to register their first win so as to keep their chances of progressing to the next stage alive.

Both sides have to look upon their batting unit that wobbled in the previous encounters. West Indies were skittled for just 55 runs while the Proteas were a touch better, managing 118 in 20 overs thanks to Aiden Makram’s 36-ball 40.

The focus will be on the defending champions who have several big guns in the side but they are yet to fire. In the last game, no batter other than Chris Gayle scored in doubled digits which is indeed a major matter of concern. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (2/24) made a good impact with his quick balls and excellent fielding which was the biggest positive.

Similarly, South African batters have to show character against a quality Windies bowling attack. In the previous game, they had a good start but failed to carry the momentum ahead and hence, experienced a batting collapse. In bowling, they are armed with world-class bowlers. Pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje bowled fiery opening spells before the spin duo World No.1 bowler Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj restricted runs in the middle overs.

Overall, it’s going to be a battle of equals and will be interesting to see who comes out victorious

Full Squads

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

