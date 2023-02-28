South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 1st Test live?

South Africa will kickstart a new era under Temba Bavuma when they take on West Indies in the first game of their two-match Test series on February 28.

West Indies will be under tremendous pressure as the Proteas are a formidable side in their home conditions. Besides, South Africa has been quite successful in Test cricket against the West Indies, having lost only three out of the 30 matches they played against them.

The visitors will have to bat superbly if they are to compete against South Africa in this Test. The pace troika of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje will present a tough challenge to the West Indies batters.

The likes of Jermaine Blackwood and Tagenarine Chanderpaul will be key for Kraigg Brathwaite and Co.

Ahead of the first Test between South Africa and West Indies, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between South Africa and West Indies be played?

The match between South Africa and West Indies will be played on February 28.

Where will the match between South Africa and West Indies be played?

The match between South Africa and West Indies will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

What time will the match between South Africa and West Indies begin?

The match between South Africa and West Indies will begin at 1:30 pm IST on February 28.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between South Africa and West Indies?

The match between South Africa and West Indies will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between South Africa and West Indies?

The match between South Africa and West Indies will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

South Africa vs West Indies Probable Playing XI:

South Africa: Keegan Petersen, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeem Jordan, Jason Holder

