South Africa Women Under-19 vs India Women Under-19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

South Africa Women Under-19 will play against India Women Under-19 in their first match of the ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup 2023. The two teams are coming into the tournament after playing against each other in a six-match T20 series.

The series saw India Women dominating South Africa Women as they won the four T20 matches. The other two games were washed out due to rain without a ball being bowled. The South African batters let the team down as they failed to score more than 90 runs even once in the series.

Advertisement

The Group D match will be conducted at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

India also did a decent job during the warm-up games. They won their first game against Australia Women while Bangladesh Women hammered them by three runs in their last match.

South Africa, on the other hand, lost both the warm-up games despite playing at their home conditions. The team lost to Bangladesh Women and Australia Women by seven runs and eight wickets.

When will the ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup match South Africa Women Under-19 (SA-W U19) vs India Women Under-19 (IN-W U19) start?

The game will be played on January 14, Saturday.

Where will the ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup match South Africa Women Under-19 (SA-W U19) vs India Women Under-19 (IN-W U19) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Advertisement

What time will the ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup match South Africa Women Under-19 (SA-W U19) vs India Women Under-19 (IN-W U19) begin?

The match will begin at 5:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa Women Under-19 (SA-W U19) vs India Women Under-19 (IN-W U19) match?

South Africa Women Under-19 vs India Women Under-19 match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa Women Under-19 (SA-W U19) vs India Women Under-19 (IN-W U19) match?

Advertisement

South Africa Women Under-19 vs India Women Under-19 match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SA-W U19 vs IN-W U19 ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup Match, South Africa Women Under-19 probable playing XI against India Women Under-19: Seshnie Naidu, Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Anica Swart, Miane Smit, Karabo Meso, Jenna Evans(C), Caitlin Wyngaard, Monalisa Legodi, Ayanda Hlubi, Diara Ramlakan, Nthabiseng Nini

SA-W U19 vs IN-W U19 ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup Match, India Women Under-19 probable playing XI against South Africa Women Under-19: Soumya Tiwari, Hrishita Basu, Shafali Verma(C), Shweta Sehrawat, Parshavi Chopra, Richa Ghosh, Najla Noushad, Sonia Mendhiya, Sonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Shabnam MD

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here