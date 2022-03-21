South Africa Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

South Africa Women will aim to stop Australia Women’s juggernaut when the two clash in match 22 of the ICC Women’s World Cup encounter at the Basin Reserve, in Wellington on Tuesday. The mouth-watering contest will kick-off at 03:30 AM IST.

The Meg Lanning-led Australian side entered the knockouts of this edition of the World Cup with a six-wicket win over India Women on Saturday. Despite pockets of fight from India, the five-time champions’ unmatched batting depth helped them to chase down 277, in a last over thriller. Alyssa Healy’s 72 and skipper Meg Lanning’s 97 laid the foundation of the chase, before Beth Mooney showed nerves of steel to get her team across the line. It was their fifth win on the bounce in the ongoing mega event and they might look to field the same team against South Africa, who has never won against them.

On the other hand, the Sune Luus-led side have surprised everyone by winning all four of their matches so far. They are currently placed second in the points table and they come into this match after defeating hosts New Zealand, by two-wickets in their previous match on March 17. Batting first, the White Ferns were bundled out for 228 in 47.5 overs. Chasing the modest total, Laura Wolvaardt once again led the charge by scoring 67 off 94 to set the tone for the run-chase, while Marizanne Kapp remained unbeaten on 34 to take her side home with three balls remaining.

Both South Africa and Australia are the only two teams to remain unbeaten in the ongoing mega event and one of the teams winning streak will come to an end on Tuesday. Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between South Africa Women and Australia Women, here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match South Africa Women vs Australia Women start?

The match between South Africa Women and Australia Women will be played on Tuesday, March 22, and it will kick off at 03:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match South Africa Women vs Australia Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between South Africa Women vs Australia Women will be played at the Basin Reserve ground, in Wellington.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa Women vs Australia Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the South Africa Women vs Australia Women match.

Where can I live stream the South Africa Women vs Australia Women match?

South Africa Women vs Australia Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

South Africa Women vs Australia Women possible starting XI:

South Africa Women Probable Starting XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (C), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (WK), Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas or Nonkulukelo Mlaba

Australia Women Probable Starting XI: Alyssa Healy (WK), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alana King

