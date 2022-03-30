South Africa Women vs England Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After a nightmarish start to their World Cup campaign, a resurgent England side turned the tables by winning their next four games to qualify for the 2022 ICC Cricket WC semi-final. And, they will look to carry the same momentum forward on Thursday when they will battle it out with South Africa Women for a place in the final; in a replay of 2017 WC’s semi-final.

The last time around, England knocked out South Africa in the semis before bettering the Mithali Raj-led India in the summit clash to become the world champions. It will be interesting to see whether they will be able to emulate the same feat again or not.

Meanwhile, fresh off their victory over India in the last ball thriller during their final group fixture, South Africa will look to settle the score by knocking the Heather Knight-led outfit from the colossal event.

Here is all you need to know about the second semi-final between South Africa Women and England Women:

When will the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final match South Africa Women vs England Women start?

The match between South Africa Women and England Women will be played on Thursday, March 31, and it will kick off at 6:30 am IST.

Where will the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final match South Africa Women vs England Women be played?

The second semi-final of the Women’s World Cup between South Africa Women vs England Women will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2022 ICC WC second semi-final between South Africa Women vs England Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the second semi-final between South Africa Women vs England Women match.

Where can I live stream the 2022 ICC WC second semi-final between South Africa Women vs England Women match?

The 2022 ICC WC semi-final match between South Africa Women vs England Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

South Africa Women vs England Women possible starting XI:

South Africa Women Probable Starting Line-up: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

England Women Probable Starting Line-up: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Freya Davies

