South Africa Women vs England Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England Women will lock horns with South Africa Women on Monday in the 13th match of the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

The reigning champions England have endured a below-par outing so far in the 2022 CWC and need to make some radical adjustments in their performance if they wish to defend their title. They have played two games so far in the prestigious tournament and lost both of them. In their first game, they were bested by Australia by 12 runs while they lost their second game to West Indies Women by seven runs.

In contrast to their opponent, South Africa have won their opening two games. They kicked off their tournament with a 32 runs win over Bangladesh Women and in their most recent outing, they defeated Pakistan Women by six runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between South Africa Women and England Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match South Africa Women vs England Women start?

The match between South Africa Women and England Women will be played on Monday, March 14, and it will kick off at 06:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match South Africa Women vs England Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between South Africa Women vs England Women will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa Women vs England Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for South Africa Women vs England Women match.

Advertisement

Where can I live stream South Africa Women vs England Women match?

South Africa Women vs England Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

South Africa Women vs England Women possible starting XI:

South Africa Women Probable Starting line-up: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

England Women Probable Starting line-up: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here