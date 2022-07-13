South Africa's Direct Qualification for World Cup 2023 in Doubts After Pulling Out of Australia ODIs

In a surprising move, South Africa have pulled out of the ODI series against Australia, scheduled to take place in January 2023. Following the development, the question now looms over the Proteas’ hopes for direct qualification for the 50-over World Cup next year in India. South Africa currently languishing in the 11th spot with 49 points.

As reported by cricket.com. au, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has asked Cricket Australia (CA) to reschedule the dates. The series was initially supposed to take place from January 12-17. However, the South African cricket board wanted the 3-match series to be pushed further as the dates clashed with their new franchise T20 league.

In reply, CA announced on Wednesday that it has not found any alternative dates to reschedule the series. In an official statement, the board said there were no alternative dates available to play the series due to a congested international schedule, including the postponed events during the pandemic; the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Following CA’s response, South Africa decided to withdraw. Since the games won’t be played before the qualification cut-off date in May 2023, the 30 competition points on offer will be awarded to Australia, pending ICC approval.

South Africa withdrawing from the series would boost the Big Bash League (BBL) with the availability of Aussie Test players. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, Aaron Finch, Mitch Marsh, and Ashton Agar will be free to play the league unless they receive a Test call-up.

The current development has resulted in the shifting of Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I, on October 7, from Metricon Stadium to the Gabba. Also, the first match of the England T20Is, on October 9, will be played at Perth Stadium instead of the Gabba.

Advertisement

The schedule of the Australian women’s team has also got affected. Their 2nd T20I against Pakistan, to be held on January 27, has been moved a day forward and has been shifted from Manuka Oval to Blundstone Arena. The changes were made so that Hobart could host an Australian team this summer.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here