South Australia cricketers under scanner for possible Covid-19 breach at bar

A group of 10 South Australia cricketers are under investigation for alleged breach of Covid-19 protocols after they were evicted from a nightclub on Tuesday. The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) has launched an investigation after reports that some of the players were dancing at the nightclub. Dancing is currently banned in South Australian venues due to Covid-19 restrictions.

According to a 7news report, the Redbacks’ players were evicted from the Cry Baby nightclub by police in Adelaide’s central business district around midnight on Tuesday. The players allegedly refused orders from the nightclub’s security staff to stop dancing and were reportedly verbally abusive to the staff.

While no charges were slapped by the police, SACA has since confirmed concerns were raised about the behaviour of several players. “SACA has been made aware of an allegation that several Redbacks players were asked to leave a city venue following concerns about their behaviour," said a statement.

SACA clarified that they are committed to maintaining the highest standards regarding Covid-19 protocols. “As an organisation SACA is committed to maintaining the highest standards of behaviour both on and off the field and expects all its personnel to adhere to current Covid-19 restrictions in the interest of community safety," the statement read.

The group of South Australian players went to the nightclub after their Sheffield Shield match against Queensland ended in a draw on Monday.

