>SPA vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10 Match No. 7 between Sporting Alfas and Intellectuals CC: Sporting Alfas will be battling against Intellectuals CC for the second time in the seventh match of the ongoing ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi season on Thursday, October 28. The game will be played at the at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club at 4:30 PM (IST). Both sides faced each other earlier in the tournament, the home team won the first, also the season opener, by eight wickets,while the visitors won the reverse fixture by 10 wickets.

The hosts played three matches in this season where they managed to win only one game. They are currently placed at the second position on the points table. Contrary to their opponents, Intellectuals CC played three matches in this season where they won two games so far. They occupy the top spot of the standings.

>SPA vs INT Telecast

The Sporting Alfas vs Intellectuals CC game will not be telecast in India.

>SPA vs INT Live Streaming

The match between Sporting Alfas and Intellectuals CC will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>SPA vs INT Match Details

The match will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante at 4:30 pm IST on Thursday, October 28.

>SPA vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Waqar Ashraf

>Vice-captain: Shakeel Sultan Hafiz

>Suggested Playing XI for SPA vs INT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Javed Iqbal

>Batters: Shakeel Sultan Hafiz, Jack Perman, Phil Pennick, Husnain Akram

>Allrounders: Waqar Ashraf, Abbas Toseef, Antonio Brown

>Bowlers: Jake Sunderland, Darren Walker, Hassan Askari

>SPA vs INT Probable XIs

>Sporting Alfas: Waqar Ashraf, Antonio Brown, Tyler Hogan, Ahmad Jamshaid, Imran Muhammad, Phill Pennick (C), Jack Perman (WK), Paul Quinlan, Jamie Roper, Jake Sunderland, Darren Walker

>Intellectuals CC: Ibtisam Ahmad, Husnain Akram (C), Shakeel Sultan Hafiz, Javed Iqbal (WK), Furqan Muhammad, Nadeem Muhammad, Zia ul Qayum, Faisal Rehman, Shakeel Sultan, Noman Ahmad, Hassan Askari

