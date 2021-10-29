>SPA vs MIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend 2021 match between Sporting Alfas and Minhaj CC: The ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend 2021 will get underway on Saturday, October 30. The tournament will be staged in Alicante and will have four teams participating in a round-robin-style contest. The four sides competing in the event are - Sporting Alfas, Minhaj, Costa Del Sol, and Pak I Care. All matches will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante.

Each team will be up against the other once across the weekend (both days) and there will be six group stage matches followed by Qualifier 1 and the summit clash scheduled on October 31.

Advertisement

The home team are faring well in the ongoing ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10 tournament. They are at the second spot with three wins and two defeats from five games so far. Meanwhile, the visitors last played in the ECS Barcelona T10 tournament last year. They ended up in the second spot in Group C with 14 points.

Ahead of the match between Sporting Alfas and Minhaj CC; here is everything you need to know:

>SPA vs MIN Telecast

The Sporting Alfas vs Minhaj CC game will not be telecasted in India

>SPA vs MIN Live Streaming

The match between Sporting Alfas and Minhaj CC will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>SPA vs MIN Match Details

Sportling Alfas will face Intellectuals CC at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante at 12:30 pm IST on Saturday, October 30.

>SPA vs MIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jafar Iqbal

Vice-Captain: Jack Perman

>Suggested Playing XI for SPA vs MIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Khizar Ali, Rhys Fowler

Batters: Chris Munoz-Mills, Jafar Iqbal, Usman Mushtaq

All-rounders: Jack Perman, Muhammad Riaz, Waqar Ashraf

Bowlers: Amar Shahzad, Tauqeer Hussain, Yasin Javaid

>SPA vs MIN squads:

Sporting Alfas: Ahmad Jamshaid, Antonio Brown, Awais Ahmed, Chris Munoz-Mills, Darren Walker, Jack Perman, Jamie Roper, Kieran Perman, Phill Pennick, Rhys Fowler, Tauqeer Hussain, Tyler Hogan, Waqar Ashraf

Minhaj CC: Alumdar Hussain, Amar Shahzad, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Khalid Mehmood, Khizar Ali, M Sheraz Arshad, Muhammad Riaz, Nadeem Muhammad, Uneeb Shah, Usman Mushtaq, Yasin Javaid

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here