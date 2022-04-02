SPB vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match between Salt Pond Breakers and Botanical Gardens Rangers: Salt Pond Breakers and Botanical Gardens Rangers will be fighting for survival in the T10 Championship. The team winning the second qualifier on Sunday will confirm a place in the final opposite La Soufriere Hikers.

Breakers produced a terrific show in the Eliminator match. The team defeated Dark View Explorers by 27 runs to stay alive in the trophy race. Ricavo Williams and Kabir Nedd made a mockery of the opposition bowlers by playing knocks of nine-ball 30 and 12-ball 22. Chasing 118 wasn’t an easy task and Ryan John’s exceptional bowling completely pushed the Explorers out of the game.

Meanwhile, Botanical Gardens Rangers failed to keep the momentum high in the first qualifier. They suffered a big loss against La Soufriere Hikers by ten wickets. Rangers’ batting collapsed as the team scored only 75 runs. Hikers made the most out of batting-friendly conditions as they won the game in 7.1 overs.

Ahead of the match between Salt Pond Breakers and Botanical Gardens Rangers; here is everything you need to know:

SPB vs BGR Telecast

Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers game will not be telecast in India.

SPB vs BGR Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPB vs BGR Match Details

The second qualifier match will be hosted at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 12:00 am IST on April 3, Sunday.

SPB vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Keron Cottoy

Vice-Captain - Kadir Nedd

Suggested Playing XI for SPB vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wayne Harper, Salvan Brown

Batters: Kenneth Dember, Kadir Nedd, Mickel Joseph

All-rounders: Keron Cottoy, Ryan John, Kadeem Alleyne

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Kimali Williams, Benniton Stapleton

SPB vs BGR Probable XIs:

Salt Pond Breakers: Delorn Johnson (c), Anson Latchman (wk), Kadir Nedd, Rickford Walker, Daveian Barnum, Ricavo Williams, Jomel Warrican, Benniton Stapleton, Atticus Browne, Kadeem Alleyne, Ryan John

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Ethan Gibson, Mickel Joseph, Keron Cottoy, Salvan Brown (wk), Wayne Harper, Kesrick Williams (c), Razine Browne, Winston Samuel, Kimali Williams, Larry Edward, Kenneth Dember

