SPB vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match between Salt Pond Breakers and Botanical Gardens Rangers: It will be a battle of the toppers of the points table in the eighth match of the Vincy Premier League as Salt Pond Breakers will have a face-off with Botanical Gardens Rangers. Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent will conduct the game on Wednesday, March 23.
Both Salt Pond Breakers and Botanical Gardens Rangers have performed exceptionally well in the league so far. The two teams won their first two games. Salt Pond Breakers La Soufriere Hikers and Fort Charlotte Strikers to occupy second place in the points table.
Botanical Gardens Rangers have the same number of points as Breakers as they outplayed Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers. However, a better run rate has placed the team at the top of the table.
Ahead of the match between Salt Pond Breakers and Botanical Gardens Rangers; here is everything you need to know:
SPB vs BGR Telecast
Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers game will not telecast in India
SPB vs BGR Live Streaming
The Vincy Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
SPB vs BGR Match Details
The match will be hosted at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 12:00 AM IST on March 23, Wednesday.
SPB vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain - Benniton Stapleton
Vice-Captain - Andre Fletcher
Suggested Playing XI for SPB vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Kensley Joseph, Salvan Browne
Batters: Kadir Nedd, Andre Fletcher, Rickford Walker
All-rounders: Razine Browne, Keron Cottoy
Bowlers: Benniton Stapleton, Kadeem Alleyne, Larry Edwards, Delorn Johnson
SPB vs BGR Probable XIs:
Salt Pond Breakers: Rickford Walker, Anson Latchman, Kensley Joseph, Davian Barnum, Devonte McDowald, Ryan John, Kadir Nedd, Atticus Browne, Delorn Johnson, Kadeem Alleyne, Benniton Stapleton
Botanical Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Wayne Harper, Salvan Browne, Ethan Gibson, Razine Browne, Keron Cottoy, Larry Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Kenneth Dember, Winston Samuel
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here