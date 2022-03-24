SPB vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match between Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers:

It will be a battle between Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers in the 12th match of the Vincy Premier League. Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent will be the venue for the game on Friday, March 25.

Salt Pond Breakers have established themselves as one of the contenders for winning the title. The team has won all its three games and is currently sitting at second place in the standings.

On the other hand, Dark View Explorers have failed to make a difference in the competition thus far. They have played a total of three games and have scored a victory in only one match. The team is on a two-match losing streak.

Ahead of the match between Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers; here is everything you need to know:

SPB vs DVE Telecast

Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers game will not be telecast in India.

SPB vs DVE Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPB vs DVE Match Details

The match will be hosted at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 12:00 am IST on March 25, Friday.

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dean Browne

Vice-Captain - Lindon James

Suggested Playing XI for SPB vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kensley Joseph, Lindon James

Batters: Kadir Nedd, Alick Athanaze, Rickford Walker, Romano Pierre

All-rounders: Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne

Bowlers: Benniton Stapleton, Kadeem Alleyne, Darius Martin

SPB vs DVE Probable XIs:

Salt Pond Breakers: Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Anson Latchman, Davian Barnum, Devonte McDowald, Atticus Browne, Delorn Johnson, Kadeem Alleyne, Benniton Stapleton, Ryan John, Kadir Nedd

Dark View Explorers: Darius Martin, Lindon James (c&wk), Dean Browne, Alick Athanaze, Sealron Williams, Luke Wilson, Leshawn Lewis, Tilron Harry, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Romano Pierre

