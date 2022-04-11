SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Voorburg Cricket Club: The European Cricket Series (ECS) now moves to the Netherlands to conduct a T10 Championship. The tournament will feature a total of five teams namely Sparta Cricket 1888, Voorburg, Salland, SV Kampong, and Punjab Rotterdam.

Teams will square off against each other twice as 20 league games will be played in the ECS Netherlands T10 2022. The tournament kickstarts on April 11 with the first two games between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Voorburg Cricket Club at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle.

Both Sparta Cricket 1888 and Voorburg Cricket Club did well in the last season. Sparta reached the second qualifier. However, their journey ended after losing to SV Kampong Cricket. Voorburg Cricket Club, on the other hand, finished fourth in the standings. The team also suffered a loss against Kampong Cricket and were ruled out of the competition.

Ahead of the match between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Voorburg Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

SPC vs VCC Telecast

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

SPC vs VCC Live Streaming

The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPC vs VCC Match Details

The match will be played at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle at 12:30 pm IST on April 11, Monday.

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Musa Nadeem Ahmad

Vice-Captain: Tom de Grooth

Suggested Playing XI for SPC vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Bas de Leede, Ali Raza

Batters: Nehaan Gigani, Tom de Grooth, Faisal Iqbal

All-rounders: Sajjad Kamal, Mudassar Bukhari

Bowlers: Ali Qasim Ahmad, Vivian Kingma, Khalid Ahmadi

SPC vs VCC Probable XIs

Sparta Cricket 1888: Ali Raza, Faisal Iqbal, Gagan Singh, Wahab Umar, Mamoon Latif, Mudassar Bukhari, Ahsan Malik, Khalid Ahmadi, Salman Yaqub, Tom Hoornweg, Nasratullah Ibrahimkhil

Voorburg Cricket Club: Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Bas de Leede, Nehaan Gigani, Floris de Lange, Sajjad Kamal, Philippe Boissevain, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma, Ali Qasim Ahmad, Tom de Grooth, Harold Vogelaar

