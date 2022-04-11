SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Voorburg Cricket Club: The European Cricket Series (ECS) now moves to the Netherlands to conduct a T10 Championship. The tournament will feature a total of five teams namely Sparta Cricket 1888, Voorburg, Salland, SV Kampong, and Punjab Rotterdam.
Teams will square off against each other twice as 20 league games will be played in the ECS Netherlands T10 2022. The tournament kickstarts on April 11 with the first two games between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Voorburg Cricket Club at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle.
Both Sparta Cricket 1888 and Voorburg Cricket Club did well in the last season. Sparta reached the second qualifier. However, their journey ended after losing to SV Kampong Cricket. Voorburg Cricket Club, on the other hand, finished fourth in the standings. The team also suffered a loss against Kampong Cricket and were ruled out of the competition.
Ahead of the match between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Voorburg Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:
SPC vs VCC Telecast
Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.
SPC vs VCC Live Streaming
The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
SPC vs VCC Match Details
The match will be played at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle at 12:30 pm IST on April 11, Monday.
SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Musa Nadeem Ahmad
Vice-Captain: Tom de Grooth
Suggested Playing XI for SPC vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Bas de Leede, Ali Raza
Batters: Nehaan Gigani, Tom de Grooth, Faisal Iqbal
All-rounders: Sajjad Kamal, Mudassar Bukhari
Bowlers: Ali Qasim Ahmad, Vivian Kingma, Khalid Ahmadi
SPC vs VCC Probable XIs
Sparta Cricket 1888: Ali Raza, Faisal Iqbal, Gagan Singh, Wahab Umar, Mamoon Latif, Mudassar Bukhari, Ahsan Malik, Khalid Ahmadi, Salman Yaqub, Tom Hoornweg, Nasratullah Ibrahimkhil
Voorburg Cricket Club: Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Bas de Leede, Nehaan Gigani, Floris de Lange, Sajjad Kamal, Philippe Boissevain, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma, Ali Qasim Ahmad, Tom de Grooth, Harold Vogelaar
