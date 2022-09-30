India Legends clinched a convincing five-wicket victory against Australia Legends to advance to the final of the Road Safety World Series 2022. India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar reserved special praise for Naman Ojha and Irfan Pathan for displaying outstanding batting in the semi-final. The legendary batter also lauded his bowlers for pulling off an impressive show on Thursday.

India Legends wicketkeeper Naman Ojha was adjudged Man of the Match for his spectacular innings of an unbeaten 90. Ojha has been in brilliant form in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series and with 158 runs from five matches, he is currently the fourth-highest run scorer in the event.

“Super effort by Team India. Bowlers did a fantastic job in tough conditions yesterday. Special mention to Naman Ojha & Irfan Pathan for their knocks today. Keep going strong," Sachin tweeted.

Australia Legends, batting first, got off to a flying start and clinched a solid opening partnership of 60. Skipper Shane Watson played blistering innings of 30 in just 21 balls.

For India Legends, their spinner Rahul Sharma secured a vital breakthrough in the eighth over to dismiss Watson and break the crucial partnership. Ben Dunk carried forward the momentum and scored a quickfire 46. However, Dunk’s innings came to end in the 16th over as Abhimanyu Mithun sent him back to the dressing room.

With Cameron White’s 30 off 18 balls, the Aussies finished with a defendable total of 171. Mithun and Yusuf Pathan picked up two wickets each in the game.

India Legends, during the run chase, suffered an early jolt after Sachin departed in the sixth over. India’s other opening batter Ojha was in sublime form in the game and forged two vital partnerships with Yuvraj Singh and Irfan. Ojha’s innings comprised seven boundaries and five sixes.

Irfan’s arrival eventually proved to be decisive for India Legends. The all-rounder smashed two boundaries and four sixes to score 37 off just 12 balls. Pathan and Ojha stitched a 50-run partnership to guide India Legends to a thumping semi-final victory.

The second semi-final between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will be played today. The summit clash of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Raipur.

