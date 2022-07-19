'You Cannot Do That, Ben Stokes': Netizens Melt Down as England All-rounder Announces Retiremnet from ODIs

England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from One Day Internationals on Monday. He confirmed that the first ODI match against South Africa on Tuesday (July 19) will be his last. Stokes took the decision to manage his workload as he feels playing all three formats is unsustainable for him at the moment.

“I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way," Stokes said in a statement.

Ben Stokes has so far played 104 ODI matches, scoring 2919 runs at an average of 39.45. His match-winning knock of unbeaten 84 against New Zealand in the summit clash at Lord’s, helped England win the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Here’s a look at how netizens reacted to his retirement:

After Ben Stokes’ retirement announcement, Virat Kohli also commented on his post and wrote, “You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect."

Some of the former cricketers also reacted to his retirement in their own ways on Twitter

Ben Stokes has also been closely associated with Indian Premier League (IPL). He was named as the ‘Most Valuable Player’ for the 2017 season. In 2018, he made his move to Rajasthan Royals and became one of the top-scorers for the team.

Not only the cricket fraternity but cricket lovers across the globe also felt emotional on Stokes’ retirement announcement.

Stokes has an extensive ODI career with some splendid knocks in the format. However, he now feels that it is tough for him to play in all three formats as his body is letting him down.

“Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years," he said.

Talking about the other two formats of the game, he said that he will give his best in T20Is and Tests and will strive to bring success for England in those formats.

“I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format," he added.

