'Special Win'-Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Share Memorable Moments From The Match

Team India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in their Asia Cup 2022 opener as they kickstarted their campaign in style. Stellar performances by Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja powered India to 148 in 19.4 overs while chasing Pakistan’s given target of 147.

After the spectacular win, Pandya shared some memorable images from the match and captioned it as, “We fought. We fought real hard! And we’ll keep fighting 🇮🇳"

Indeed, a fight to win a match is always cherished and especially a fight like this is worth remembering.

On an another glorious note from the match, former India captain Virat Kohli played his 100th T20I on Sunday. While, playing 100th match in T20 international cricket is quite commendable but a win on such an important day becomes even more special.

Thus, in the celebration of both the achievements, Kohli tweeted,

Special win on a special day! 🇮🇳

In a thriller show on Sunday, Pandya stitched a crucial 52-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket to guide India to the the finish line. Jadeja scored 35 runs off 28 balls but his wicket on the first ball of the final gave a slight panic attack to Indian fans. However, Pandya finished it off in style for India with a six and remained unbeaten on 33 off 17 balls as India chased down the 148-run target with 2 balls to spare.

India needed 41 runs from the last four overs as Jadeja and Pandya took the charge of the match and got on the nerves of Pakistan bowlers. In the penultimate over, Pandya released the pressure as he smacked three fours to ease out the final over.

Player of the Match Pandya scored four fours and a six during his match-winning knock. Earlier, the all-rounder also performed well with the ball and claimed three wickets.

In the 148-run chase, Virat Kohli, came out to bat at number 3, after KL Rahul went back to pavilion on a golden duck. Kohli fumbled at the beginning when luckily he got dropped on a duck on the second ball as Fakhar Zaman on the second slip failed to collect the ball cleanly.

However, Kohli managed himself from thereon and got his groove back and smashed some quality shots. He scored 35 runs off 34 balls in his comeback game, including three fours and a six.

After a month’s break, Kohli was seen on the pitch again and will be again in action on August 31 when India will take on Hong Kong in the second outing at Asia Cup 2022.

