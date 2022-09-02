'Spinner Bowling A No Ball is A Crime' - Shakib Al Hasan Admits Bangladesh Broke Down in Pressure Against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan stated that Asia Cup was an eye opener for their bowlers and they will be looking for four-five quality fast bowlers for the T20 World cup, slated to be played in Australia from next month.

“Before the World Cup, we will be playing a few matches and that might help us. The Asia Cup was an eye opener for our bowlers and their performances," Hasan said.

Moreover, Hasan mentioned that he expects his fast bowlers to carry responsibility on their shoulders and lead the team on Australian soil.

“On this pitch, you would expect your pacers to bowl 12 overs and they have to deliver. The ones who will deliver will stay and the ones who won’t deliver won’t stay.

“In two matches, we tried out four bowlers. Before the World Cup, hopefully, we will find four to five bowlers who will give us 12-14 overs as in Australia, we would have to depend a lot on our pace bowling," he added.

Bangladesh lost both their Asia Cup Group stage matches and have now become the first team to get knocked out of the tournament. In their match against Sri Lanka on Thursday (September 1), Bangladesh’s death bowling didn’t impress at all as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by two wickets.

They also dropped both their openers, Mohammad Naim Sheikh and Anamul Haque Bijoy, and gave spots to Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. While Sabbir got out cheaply, Miraz scored a quickfire 38.

Hasan, however, stated that they always had Miraz as an option for opening the batting.

“Miraz was always in the mix to open the batting since we were struggling to find a proper opener. We didn’t take that decision against Afghanistan. But there was no guarantee that had he opened the batting, he would have done well. Had Miraz and Sabbir not performed today, people would have criticised the move," he stated.

While Miraz did well with batting but his no-ball in the final over costed the whole match to Bangladesh. The tigers’ captain admitted that no ball creates a huge impact in such a crucial fixture and noted that his team does need to prepare for facing pressure situations.

“No captain wants a no ball and a spinner bowling a no ball is a crime. We bowled lot of no balls and wide balls and that is not disciplined bowling. These are pressure games and we need to learn a lot from here and move forward," Hasan said.

He further revealed the two turning points of the game and felt that the team’s skills need to be improved.

“The turning point could be when our batsmen got out (at crucial moments) and spinners bowling a no ball is a crime. It proved how we can break (down) in a pressure situation. We need to improve on that skill-wise but we break whenever there is pressure and lose the game. We need to improve a lot in the death overs," he added.

