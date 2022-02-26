Spirit of Cricket: Shakib Al Hasan Wins Hearts With His Sporting Gesture Against Afghanistan in 2nd ODI

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan won many hurts with his spirit of cricket gesture during 2nd ODI against Afghanistan. It was during the second innings of the game when Afghanistan were chasing the target of 307 and the visitors lost three wickets for just 84 runs.

The hosts were in a leading position to win the match and in the 17th over bowled by Shakib, Rahmat Shah drove the ball straight down the ground. The ball hits the stumps at the non-striker’s end and the umpire referred it to the third-umpire. The replay suggested that the ball brushed past Shakib’s finger and non-striker Najibullah Zadran was way out of the crease and given out.

However, Shakib decided to take his appeal back as he told the umpire that his fingers didn’t touch the ball. The all-rounder’s gesture was hailed by fans across the world.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh put up an all-round performance to thrash Afghanistan by 88 runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and capture the top spot in the 2020-23 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, here on Friday.

This was Bangladesh’s 10th win out of 14 in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League out and it took their point tally to 100 with a net run rate of 0.422. They go past England, who currently occupy the second spot with 95 points. They also became the first team to breach the 100-point mark in the CWCSL.

As the top seven teams (apart from India as hosts) are set to get a direct qualification to the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup, the victory will be of significance in Bangladesh’s pursuit of automatic qualification.

