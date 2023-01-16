'Spirits are High, Feeling Better Every Day': Pant's First Social Media Post Since Accident, Gives Updates on Recovery

Rishabh Pant is on road to recovery after suffering injuries in a gruesome car accident last month. The star Indian wicketkeeper-batter was travelling to Roorkee when his luxury car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on the morning of January 30 and burst into flames. Pant had a miraculous escape but suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital.

On Monday, Rishabh made his first social media post since meeting with the accident. He confirmed that the surgery he underwent was successful and getting better every day. The 25-year-old also thanked his fans and all other people who have been wishing for his speedy recovery.

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. Just wanted to let everyone know that my surgery was successful, and I am grateful to be on the road to recovery. My spirits are high, and I’m feeling better every day and I want to extend my gratitude to all of you for your kind words, support and positive energy during this difficult time.

Pant was driving from Delhi to his home in Roorkee to spend new year with his family there when the accident occurred. A Haryana Roadways driver rushed to the spot and pulled the cricketer out from the vehicle before it caught fire. He was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to Max Hospital Dehradun.

On January 4, the BCCI announced that it had made all the necessary arrangements to shift Rishabh to Mumbai where he will be treated at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. The board further stated that the wicketkeeper-batter will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

As mentioned by the wicketkeeper himself, he underwent surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tear. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

