SPK vs LBG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match, March 9, 12:15 am IST

SPK vs LBG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Steelpan Strikers and Leatherback Giants: In the 26th encounter of the Trinidad T10 Blast, Steelpan Strikers will lock horns with Leatherback Giants. Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba will host the much-fancied game on Wednesday, March 9. Steelpan Strikers and Leatherback Giants are having a decent ride in the league.

Leatherback Giants made a dismal start to the league as they lost their first two games. However, they bounced back stronger and won six from their next seven games. In their last match, the team outclassed Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by defending 145 runs in ten overs.

On the other hand, Steelpan Strikers have four victories and three losses to their name from seven games. Strikers are heading into the Wednesday game on the back of a six-wicket win over Scarlet Ibis Scorchers.

Notably, this will be the second time that Steelpan Strikers and Leatherback Giants will have a go at each other in the T10 league. In their first game, Strikers chased 112 runs to score a win by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Steelpan Strikers and Leatherback Giants; here is everything you need to know:

SPK vs LBG Telecast

Steelpan Strikers vs Leatherback Giants game will not be telecast in India.

SPK vs LBG Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPK vs LBG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 12:15 am IST on March 9, Wednesday.

SPK vs LBG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Christopher Vincent

Vice-Captain - Kamil Pooran

Suggested Playing XI for SPK vs LBG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amir Jangoo

Batters: Evin Lewis, Kamil Pooran, Kirstan Kallicharan

All-rounders: Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Jahron Alfred

Bowlers: Stephon Ramdial, Namir Suepaul, Justin Joseph

SPK vs LBG Probable XIs:

Steelpan Strikers: Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Mbeki Joseph, Kirstan Kallicharan, Uthman Muhammad, Stephon Ramdial, Ahkeel Mollon, Vikash Mohan, Mark Deyal, Adrian Ali(wk), Jahron Alfred

Leatherback Giants: Amir Jangoo, Terrance Hinds©, Daron Cruickshank, Christopher Vincent, Stephan Solomon, Vishan Jagessar, Justin Joseph, Namir Suepaul, Sion Hackett, Aaron Alfred(wk), Kamil Pooran

