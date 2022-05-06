Split Manager Model: England Likely to Hire Gary Kirsten for Test, Brendon McCullum for Limited Overs

England are planning to deploy a split manager model for their cricket team with Gary Kirsten taking over in Test and New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum taking charge of the affairs in limited-overs cricket, ‘The Daily Mail’ reported. The tabloid also said that new Director of Cricket Rob Key has sought advice from Eoin Morgan who in turn advised Key to approach McCullum who is a close friend of the World Cup-winning skipper.

Both were instrumental in helping KKR reach the final of IPL 2021. Currently, McCullum is serving as a coach to KKR. Meanwhile, Gary Kirsten, who is also serving as coach of Gujarat Titans, has openly spoken about his potential role with England.

“I have also talked to Eoin about red ball cricket. Eoin is someone I would talk to about a lot of different things, and in terms of cue ball cricket, he is on top of all of that," Key said. “He knows what he wants and he knows a lot of the coaches, so he’s one of the first ports of call for that."

Rob Key was named England’s director of cricket and it seems he has some new plans and ambitions. Earlier he spoke how he would like to felicitate the comeback of out of favour Alex Hales. Hales has not played for England since being withdrawn from the preliminary 50-overs World Cup squad in 2019 after the Guardian newspaper reported he was serving a three-week ban for recreational drug use.

“I will have to speak to the people involved in that decision but I would have Alex Hales available for selection," said Key, who was appointed by the ECB last month.

“I think he has done his time. But does that mean he gets in the team? That is a different debate."

Hales, who has grown his reputation in Twenty20 cricket over the years, withdrew from this season’s Indian Premier League citing bubble fatigue.

