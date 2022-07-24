SPM VS RTW Dream11 Team Prediction: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for TNPL 22 Match 28, July 24, SCF Cricket Ground Salem, 7:15 pm IST

SPM VS RTW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SPM VS RTW Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match 28 between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors: Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) will face Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem, Tamil Nadu. The match will begin at 7:15 pm IST on Sunday, July 24.

Siechem Madurai Partners lost their last game Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan by 53 runs. Having won 4 out of the 6 matches they played, the team is currently at third place on the points table. It’ll be interesting to see if their defeat in the last encounter shakes their confidence this time or not.

Ruby Trichy Warriors luckily won their last game against Salem Spartans after it got disrupted due to rain. The team has otherwise been dull throughout the tournament. With only two victories in total, it stands at the 7th place on the points tally.

Looking at their performances so far, Ruby Trichy Warriors stands at a difficult position to win their next match against the Siechem Madurai Partners. We eagerly wait for the match to see how things turn out.

Ahead of the match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

SPM VS RTW Telecast

The match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Ruby Trichy Warriors will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

SPM VS RTW Live Streaming

The match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Ruby Trichy Warriors will be streamed live on Viacom18’s VOOT app and website.

SPM VS RTW Match Details

The SPM VS RTW match will be played at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, July 24, at 7:15 pm IST.

SPM VS RTW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Murali Vijay

Vice-Captain: Kiran Akash

Suggested Playing XI for SMP VS RTW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rithik Easwaran, Adithya Ganesh

Batsmen: K Rajkumar, Murali Vijay, N Sarangarajan Chaturved

All-rounders: Jagatheesan Kousik, Ajay Krishna, Sunny Sandhu

Bowlers: Kiran Akash, Rahil Shah, P-Saravana Kumar

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Possible Starting XI:

Siechem Madurai Panthers predicted starting lineup: Vignesh Iyer, K Rajkumar, Arun Karthik, N Sarangarajan Chaturved (c), Rithik Easwaran (wk), Jagatheesan Kousik, P Saravanan, Kiran Akash, B Rocky, Sunny Sandhu, Ragupathy Silamabarasan

Ruby Trichy Warriors predicted starting line-up: Amith Sathvik V P, Murali Vijay, S Santosh Shiv, Nidhish Rajagopal, Gohulmoorthi S, P Saravan Kumar, Rahil Shah, Ajay Krishna, Ganesh R, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Antony Dhas

