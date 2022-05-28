Home / News / Cricketnext / Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Final Live: Velocity Look for Maiden Title Against Supernovas
Live now

Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Final Live: Velocity Look for Maiden Title Against Supernovas

MyCircle 11 Women’s T20 Challenge 2022: SPN vsVEL, Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Final Live Score, Get all the live cricket score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the Supernovas and Velocity Women's T20 Challenge 2022 final match live from MCA Stadium Mumbai

Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Final Live Score updates Supernovas vs Velocity
Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Final Live Score Updates: The Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will soon find a winner as Supernovas are ready to lock horns with Velocity in the grand finale on Saturday at the MCS Stadium in Pune. Deepti Sharma & Co made it to the final after knocking out defending champions Trailblazers and won’t miss out on the chance to win their maiden title. Read More

May 28, 2022 18:03 IST

Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Final, Live cricket score: Supernovas full squad

Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sune Luus, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Meghna Singh, V Chandu, Mansi Joshi, Muskan Malik, Ayushi soni, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya

May 28, 2022 18:02 IST

Supernovas vs Velocity, Live score: Velocity full squad

Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Kiran Navgire, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma(c), Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross, Natthakan Chantham, Ayabonga Khaka, Keerthi James, Shivali Shinde, Maya Sonawane, Aarti Kedar, Pranavi Chandra

May 28, 2022 17:57 IST

Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Final - Supernovas vs Velocity

Hello and welcome to the live blog of Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 final between Supernovas and Velocity at MCS Stadium in Pune.

Read more

Supernovas will be high on confidence as well, after all they ended the league stage on the top of the table. The two-time champions are definitely a tough side to defeat and the clash between top two teams will be a treat to watch.

Ahead of the exciting face-off, let’s have a look at all the important details of the game:

When will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) start?

The finale of Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match will be played at 07:30 pm IST on May 28, Saturday.

Where will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) be played?

The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) match?

Supernovas vs Velocity match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) match?

Supernovas vs Velocity match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

