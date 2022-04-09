SRH Bowling Coach Dale Steyn Compares Kartik Tyagi to 'Ferrari', Gives Important Advice

After finishing at the bottom of the points table last season, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing start to their Indian Premier League campaign this year as well. The team suffered consecutive defeats in the first two games and is yet to open its win count. SunRisers Hyderabad is slated to face the Chennai Super Kings in a crucial encounter today and ahead of the match, the team’s bowling coach Dale Steyn was seen motivating youngster Kartik Tyagi, comparing him to ‘Ferrari.’

In a video shared by SRH on Twitter, Steyn is seen speaking to Tyagi during an intense training session as he asks the youngster to adopt a gradual approach to his bowling. Comparing the youngster to a Ferrari, the former South African pacer says, “Just gradual. You’re a Ferrari, you take off in the first gear, not the sixth gear. Slowly but surely, I want you to get to the sixth gear."

Tyagi who played for the Rajasthan Royals in the last two seasons of the IPL was signed by SRH for Rs 4 crore. The youngster is yet to play his first game for the Hyderabad team and is likely to feature in the clash against CSK. In his 14 matches so far, Tyagi has picked 13 wickets with an average of 37.77 and an economy rate of 9.41 per over.

In another video shared by SRH on social media, Tyagi talked about his excitement about joining the SRH camp and working with Steyn. “First of all, I met the whole team. I met Dale as well, I was excited to work with him. First session was a bit tiring," the youngster said while adding that he was trying to get back to the routine and increase his number of overs. Tyagi stated that he was also looking to work on yorkers and bowling with the new ball.

SRH is currently placed at the bottom of IPL 2022’s points table.

