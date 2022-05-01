SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt to Bowl; Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube Miss Out

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: The old days are back for the Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni is back in charge. On Saturday, Jadeja handed over the leadership back to legendary wicketkeeper-batter, requesting him to lead the ‘Yellow Army’ once again. Under Jadeja’s leadership, the defending champions had a terrible time in the league.

They lost 4 games on the trot to begin with and could managed just wins in 8 matches. But now the CSK fans will be over excited when Dhoni will lead the side tonight against Sunrisers Hyderabad who are already on a winning spree. Barring their last encounter against Gujarat Titans, Kane Williamson & Co have won five games in a row. They will be desperate to return among winning ways and come up with a more effective plan so as to nullify the Dhoni effect.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Before Southern derby in Pune, let’s have a look at all the details of the game you would like to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played?

The 46th IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place on May 1, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here