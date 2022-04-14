SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR match, April 15, Brabourne Stadium, 07:30 PM IST

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 Match 25 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to record their third consecutive win in IPL 2022 as they will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday. SRH made a poor start to the league as they lost their first two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants by 61 and 12 runs, respectively.

Following two losses, the team finally picked up the rhythm. They defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. The team continued the momentum in the next game as well as they defeated Gujarat Titans by chasing 163 runs in 20 overs. With four points to their name, the Orange Army are eighth in the points table.

Coming to Kolkata Knight Riders, they are second in the points table with three wins and two losses. KKR’s two-match winning streak was hampered in their last game as they suffered a loss against Delhi Capitals by 44 runs. Bowling is a major concern for the team. Apart from Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav, no KKR bowler has troubled the batters much in IPL 2022.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, here is everything you need to know:

SRH vs KKR Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders fixture in India.

SRH vs KKR Live Streaming

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SRH vs KKR Match Details

The SRH vs KKR match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, April 15, at 07:30 PM IST.

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rahul Tripathi

Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Suggested Playing XI for SRH vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Abhishek Sharma, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen

SRH vs KKR Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shashank Singh, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine

