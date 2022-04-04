SRH vs LSG Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Rely Heavily on Batting Prowess Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH vs LSG Live Score And Updates IPL 2022: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 Match 12 from DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Kane Williamson’s SRH had an underwhelming start to the IPL 2022 with a crushing 61-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals. Read More
“Rahul is not just somebody who can begin the innings and get the team off to a good start. He has all the shots in the book to finish it off as well. So if he gets going till the 15th-16th over, then LSG can post 200-plus on the board," Gavaskar said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
LSG rely heavily on their batting prowess which have some quality white-ball players in KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Manish Pandey. While SRH batting looked a bit weak in front of them with Williamson and Nicholas Pooran being the only big names.
West Indian Evin Lewis smashed an unbeaten 55 off 23 balls in a steep chase of 211 against CSK while, in Deepak Hooda, LSG possess a dependable middle-order batter. Young Ayush Badoni, who has taken the ongoing IPL by storm with his six-hitting prowess, is a treat to watch and would be looking to carry on his fine form.
Badoni struck an 41-ball 54 in his IPL debut against Titans and followed it up with yet another entertaining nine-ball unbeaten 19-run knock against CSK.
On the bowling front, Avesh Khan, Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye and Ravi Bishnoi were the main wicket-takers for LSG in the two matches so far, but they need to be more disciplined to contain the run flow. Sunrisers, on the other hand, were blown away by the batting effort of Rajasthan Royals in a 61-run defeat in their opening match.
In their only match so far, South African Aiden Markram played an unbeaten 57-run knock off 41 balls, while Sundar hit a blazing 14-ball 40, albeit in a losing cause. Sunrisers would be looking for a complete, all-round performance to register their first win of the season.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi
