SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction And Fantasy Tips: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Sunday's IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, May 22, 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s (May 22) IPL 2022 match 70 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings: It has been simply a season of uncertainties for Punjab Kings. The Mayank Agarwal-led side had kicked off their IPL 2022 campaign on a winning note as they secured a five-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match. But eventually they failed to keep their winning momentum intact as they could not win two back-to-back matches even once throughout the season.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Now, Punjab will be hoping to finish their IPL 2022 journey on a winning note as they will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (May 22). Punjab come into the fixture after enduring a 17-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last encounter.

The match between Hyderabad and Punjab will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after securing a three-run win against a depleted Mumbai Indians in their last match. Eight-placed Hyderabad have so far secured 12 points from 13 matches.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings; here is everything you need to know:

SRH vs PBKS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match.

SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SRH vs PBKS Match Details

The SRH vs PBKS match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Sunday, May 22, at 7:30 pm IST.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Liam Livingstone

Vice-Captain: Umran Malik

Suggested Playing XI for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here