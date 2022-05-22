SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings Lock Horns in Dead Rubber to Finish Season on High

None of their batters were able to score runs for them in back to back games which hurt them in the playoff race. Captain Mayank himself is having an off-season as he has been unable to contribute much for his team both as an opener and as a middle-order batter. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada have been the consistent performer for them with the ball but a lack of support from the batters put them down.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to capitalize on crunch moments this season despite having an excellent pace attack. SRH have a lot of variety in their fast bowling unit with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Marco Jansen. However, their skipper Kane Williamson has also failed to contribute much to his team with the bat. In the last match of their season, SRH will miss the services of Williamson who has returned to New Zealand for the birth of his child. It will be interesting to see who will SRH choose as their skipper for the clash.

What date IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played?

The 70th IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take place on May 22, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) begin?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

