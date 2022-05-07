SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB match, May 8, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 pm IST

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 54 between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to get back to the winning track as they are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL on Sunday. The match between Hyderabad and Bangalore is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Hyderabad come into the fixture after suffering three back-to-back defeats in their last three IPL matches. Kane Williamson’s men are currently at sixth spot on the points table with 10 points from 10 matches.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

On the other hand, Bangalore had managed to beat Chennai Super Kings in their last IPL match by 13 runs. Batting first, Bangalore had posted a total of 173/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Chennai could manage to reach a total of 160/8 in 20 overs. Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel had scalped three wickets in the game to help his side in securing a victory.

Fourth-placed Bangalore have bagged 12 points after playing 11 matches.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

SRH vs RCB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.

SRH vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SRH vs RCB Match Details

Advertisement

The SRH vs RCB match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, May 8, at 3:30 pm IST.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Aiden Markram

Suggested Playing XI for SRH vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Possible Staring XI:

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here