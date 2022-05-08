SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022 Today's Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye Revenge Against Sunrisers Hyderabad as Playoffs Race Heats up

SRH went on to chase down the low target in 8 overs for a nine-wicket win. The humiliation must be fresh on Bangalore’s mind and more than that. a win today could strengthen their bid for a playoffs spot. SRH would be eyeing nothing less than a win either having suffered three defeats in a row with their campaign suffering a mid-season slump.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

What date IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played?

The 54th IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place on May 8, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Possible XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Predicted Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here