SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022 Today's Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye Revenge Against Sunrisers Hyderabad as Playoffs Race Heats up

IPL 2022 Live Score, SRH vs RCB, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: In the 54th match of the IPL 15, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second time this season. Their first meeting was a bummer with SRH tearing through a star-studded RCB batting line-up – the Faf du Plessis led side folded for 68 in 16.2 overs with Marco Jansen and T Natarajan taking three wickets each. Read More
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 15th season of the Indian Premier League wherein in the first match of the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Then later in the evening, Chennai Super Kings will be up against Delhi Capitals.
What date IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played?
The 54th IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place on May 8, Sunday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Possible XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik
Royal Challengers Predicted Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
