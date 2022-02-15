Sri Lanka Allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga Tests Positive For Covid-19

Sri Lanka will be without Wanindu Hasaranga for the third T20I against Australia to be played today after the allrounder tested positive for covid-19. Hasaranga underwent a Rapit Antigen Test on Tuesday morning the result of which came positive following which he was placed in isolation.

Hasaranga is the third Sri Lankan cricketer to have tested positive on the Australia tour after Kusal Mendis and Binura Fernando.

“Wanindu Hasaranga has tested positive for covid-19. The player was found to be positive during a routine RApid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted this morning (15th February)," a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Jeffrey Vandersay is expected to replace Hasaranga who was the leading wicket-taker for his team with five scalps from two matches.

“Hasaranga is currently undergoing Covid-19 protocols and is placed in isolation," it added.

Sri Lanka are in Australia for a five-match T20I series which they trail 0-2 having lost the opening two matches.

Australia won the series opener by 20 runs (DLS method). Batting first, the hosts posted 149/9 with opener Ben McDermott making 53 off 41 before Marcus Stoinis providing the late flourish with 30 off 17. Hasaranga was the pick of Sri Lanka bowlers with 3/38 from four overs.

However, Sri Lanka managed 122/8 in 19 overs and were way below the DLS par score. The second contest though turned out to be a thrilling affair with the result decided by Super Over.

Batting first, Australia made 164/6. SL opener Pathum Nissanka single-handedly kept his team in the hunt, hitting 73 off 53 as they finished 164/8 forcing a Super Over.

Josh Hazlewood bowled brilliantly to keep Sri Lanka to 5/1 before Marcus Stoinis selaed it for his team with back-to-back boundaries.

The first two matches were played in Sydney. The third will be held at Manuka Oval in Canberra with the remaining two in Melbourne.

