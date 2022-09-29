Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch RSWS 2022 Semi-final Coverage on TV And Online

In the second semi-finals of the Road Safety World Series 2022, the high-flying Sri Lanka Legends will be up against the West Indies Legends. The match will be underway at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Thursday, September 29, at 7:30 pm IST.

In the gigantic clash, the two teams will be going at top gear to secure their berth in the all-important finals.

Sri Lanka seem slight favourites as they have been exceptional in the showpiece event. Skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan has marshaled his troops well and will be looking to inspire them to another win on Thursday evening. Veterans Sanath Jayasuriya and Nuwan Kulasekara have put in good shifts for the Lankans.

The Windies too have had a decent tournament and have displayed their class. They finished at the fourth position in the standings. Opener Dwayne Smith has been in scorching form and will want to deliver a match-winning performance for his team in the crucial game.

Who will come out on top on Thursday?

Ahead of today’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends; here is all you need to know:

What date Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) and West Indies Legends (WI-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will take place on September 29, Thursday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) be played?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) begin?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) match?

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 Khel TV channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) match?

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends match is available to be streamed live on the Voot and JIOTV app and website.

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted Line-up: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne

West Indies Legends Predicted Line-up: Dwayne Smith, William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards (c), Danza Hyatt, Dave Mohammed, Jerome Taylor, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo

