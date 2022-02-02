Sri Lanka Pacer Suranga Lakmal to Retire from International Cricket after India Tour

Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal will retire from international cricket after the upcoming tour of India.The right-arm seamer informed the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) about his decision on Wednesday.

In an international career which began in 2009 against India at the Nagpur ODI, Lakmal has taken 168 Test wickets in 68 matches, 109 wickets in 86 ODIs and eight wickets in 11 T20Is.

“I’m indebted to Sri Lanka Cricket for giving me this astonishing opportunity and having faith in me to bring back my motherland honour as it has been absolute pleasure to be associated with the board that shaped my professional life and also enriched my personal development," said Lakmal in his retirement letter submitted to the SLC.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for all my players, coaches, team managers, support staff, administrative staff and all other supportive staff," added Lakmal.

Lakmal also captained Sri Lanka in five Tests in 2018, leading Sri Lanka to a 2-0 series win over South Africa at home followed by a series-equalling win over West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Ashley De Silva, CEO of SLC, said, “We take this opportunity to wish Lakmal the very best for his future endeavors, and look forward to seeing him perform for the country during the Sri Lanka Tour of India, if the selectors consider him for the tour."

“Lakmal has been an excellent contributor for Sri Lanka Cricket and delivered some memorable spells during his national career, and his services will be remembered well," added De Silva.

Lakmal was also the first cricketer from the Hambantota district to play international cricket for Sri Lanka. He was a member of the Sri Lanka team which won the 2014 Men’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka will tour India later this month to play two Tests (on February 25 and March 5) and three T20Is (on March 13, March 15 and March 18).

