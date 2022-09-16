Sri Lanka Pick Identical 15-Man Squad for T20 World Cup After Asia Cup Triumph

Sri Lanka have announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 and have made just three changes to the side which won the Asia Cup 2022. Dasun Shanaka is back as skipper and the squad boasts some of the explosive batters in Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis.

Furthermore, the pace department will be led by the likes of Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan and Chamika Karunaratne who retained their places. However, youngster Asitha Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, who made his debut at the Asia Cup recently and Nuwan Thushara have been shown the door. Moreover, there are some injury concerns to the squad with the likes of Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in the 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, but their participation will be subject to their fitness ahead of the tournament.

Furthermore, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando are named as players on standby. However, only Bandara and Jayawickrama will travel with the squad to Australia.

Dinesh Chandimal, the veteran middle-order batter, who made a return to the T20I squad in the Asia Cup, only finds a place in the standby players.

T20 World Cup squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan

Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando

Sri Lanka lifted the recently concluded Asia Cup in UAE where they beat Pakistan in the final at Dubai International Stadium.

