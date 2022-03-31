Home » Cricket Home » News » Sri Lanka to Tour Bangladesh for Two Tests in May

Sri Lanka to Tour Bangladesh for Two Tests in May

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal, right, celebrates with a teammate (AP Photo)
Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh was originally scheduled to be played in October-November 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

IANS
Updated: March 31, 2022, 21:01 IST

Sri Lanka will tour Bangladesh for a two-match Test series in May 2022, the national cricket board (SLC) announced on Thursday.

The Test series will be part of the 2021-23 ICC Test Championship cycle.

The Sri Lankan team will arrive in Bangladesh on May 8 and play a two-day warm-up match at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on May 11 and 12, ahead of the two-match Test series, which is set to begin on May 15 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium in Chattogram.

The second Test will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from May 23.

The series originally was scheduled to be played during October-November 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Later, Sri Lanka visited Bangladesh in May 2021 but they only played a three-match ODl series.

first published: March 31, 2022, 21:01 IST