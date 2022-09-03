Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Super Four Match: How to Watch Asia Cup 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

Afghanistan will aim to keep their unbeaten run intact as they are set to face Sri Lanka in the first match of the Super Four stage on Saturday. The match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan had started their Asia Cup campaign on a convincing note after defeating Sri Lanka in the opening encounter by eight wickets. For Afghanistan, their pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi scalped three wickets as Sri Lanka could somehow manage to score 105 runs. Afghanistan eventually reached the target with 59 balls to spare.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

In their next encounter, Afghanistan scripted a convincing eight-wicket win against Bangladesh to seal their spot in the Super Four.

Ahead of Saturday’s Asia Cup Sri Lanka and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place on September 3, Saturday.

Where will the Asia Cup match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup match?

Advertisement

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Advertisement

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here