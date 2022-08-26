Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asia Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In the opening match of the Asia Cup 2022, hosts Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in Group B. The tournament that was originally slated to be played in Sri Lanka was relocated to the United Arab Emirates due to the unrest that developed in the island nation. Despite that Sri Lanka does not lose its hosting rights and will open the coveted tournament.

Sri Lanka will be wary of their terrible performance in T20Is as they failed to win even a single match in 2022 in the shortest format of the game. Dasun Shanaka will continue to lead the side and will be hoping to break their T20I jinx against Afghanistan. Lanka’s premier pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the tournament, leaving their pace attack a little blunt. However, they have got world-class spinners in Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga who might turn out to be their trump card on the flat pitch of Dubai.

The Afghanistan team will feature in only their second Asia Cup after debuting in 2014. The Mohammed Nabi-led side have improved significantly over the years and this edition might just turn out to be their coming of age. With global cricket stars like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in their arsenal, Afghanistan might just fancy their chances of lifting their first major silverware.

Ahead of Thursday’s Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place on Saturday, August 27.

Where will the Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

What time will the Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan begin?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka and Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajaspaksa (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Karim Janat

