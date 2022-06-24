Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022, 5th ODI Live Streaming: How to Watch SL vs AUS Series Online And on TV in India

Sri Lanka secured a thrilling four-run victory against Australia in the fourth ODI to seal the five-match series on Tuesday. The inconsequential final match of the series between Sri Lanka and Australia is scheduled to be played on Friday. The game will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The final ODI might be a dead rubber but hosts Sri Lanka will be eager to carry forward their winning momentum and finish the series on a winning note.

Australia had kicked off the series in a stunning way after clinching a two-wicket victory in the first match. But Dasun Sanaka’s men scripted a prompt comeback in the next match to level the series. Eventually, they managed to win the next two matches as well to clinch the series.

Ahead of today’s fifth ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia; here is all you need to know:

What date fifth ODI match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) will be played?

The fifth ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia will take place on June 24, Friday.

Where will the fifth ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the fifth ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The match between Sri Lanka and Australia will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia Predicted Line-up: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

