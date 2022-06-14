Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022 Live Cricket Score 1st ODI, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

SL vs AUS 2022, 1st ODI Live Updates: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first in the series opening first ODI against Australia today. After the T20Is, the two teams will now battle it out for a five-match ODI series with the first two matches to be played in Pallekele while the remaining in Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium.

1st ODI: Full Scorecard | Full Commentary

Australia will be high-on-confidence thanks to their 2-1 win in the three-match T20I series last week. The ODIs will be followed by two Tests both of which will be played in Galle.

What date SL VS AUS first ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played?

The SL VS AUS first ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia will take place on June 14, Tuesday.

Where will the first ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia be played?

The match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

What time will the SL VS AUS first ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia begin?

The match between Sri Lanka and Australia will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Australia match?

The match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Australia match?

The match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana

Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanak (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis

