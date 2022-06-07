Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022 Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022 Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Welcome to our coverage from the series opening first T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia. The two teams will square off in a three-match series with the first two matches at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium while the third and final will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

SL vs AUS, 1st T20I: Live Scorecard | Live Commentary

Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and opted to field first in the first T20I. “(It) looks like a very good wicket and we back ourselves to chase any score down. A bit dry, but should be a good batting surface once the ball goes soft.," Finch said during the toss.

Finch said they aren’t worried about playing just one specialist spinner. “(Glenn) Maxwell has shown both for Australia and in the IPL that he can bowl at any time and at any stage of the game, so we are happy to go with just one specialist spinner," he said.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka was happy to bat first. “The boys have performed well with their respective franchises in the IPL and this is a confident side. We have grown as a team over the past few months," he said.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

