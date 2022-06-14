Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022 Live Streaming For 1st ODI: How to Stream SL vs AUS Series on TV And Online

The action shifts from the T20 format to the One Day Internationals in Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka. After winning the T20 series (2-1), the dominant Australian team will be looking to secure the ODI series as well. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankans will be hoping to restore their pride and put up a better performance in the 50-over format of the game.

The Lankan side led by captain Dasun Shanaka will be looking to take advantage of their home conditions. The spinners will be crucial in the longer format of the game. The Lankans will be depending on their ace all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga to pick wickets at regular intervals. After a below-par performance in the T20 series batters, Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva will be looking to take more responsibility and lead the Lankan batting.

The five-time world champions will try to keep up their dominant performance in the ODIs after securing the T20 series. The visitors have been playing well in foreign conditions under captain Aaron Finch. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s inconsistent form is a slight concern for the Aussies. The star all-rounder will be looking to make a strong comeback in Pallekele.

Ahead of Tuesday’s SL vs AUS first ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia; here is all you need to know:

What date SL VS AUS first ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played?

The SL VS AUS first ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia will take place on June 14, Tuesday.

Where will the first ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia be played?

The match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

What time will the SL VS AUS first ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia begin?

The match between Sri Lanka and Australia will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Australia match?

The match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Australia match?

The match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera

Australia Predicted Line-up: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson

