Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sri Lanka and Australia will battle it out in the third One Day International of the five-match series on Sunday, June 19 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 with both Sri Lanka and Australia winning a game each.

Australia went one up in the series after the first One Day International as they scored a victory by two wickets. It was a terrific batting performance by the side as they scored 282 runs within 42.3 overs. Glenn Maxwell was the man of the match with his heroic knock of 80 runs off 51 balls.

The second ODI saw a scintillating performance by the hosts as they cruised to a win by 26 runs. Sri Lankan bowlers caused a collapse of Australia’s middle-order to defend 220 runs. Australia ended up with 189 runs in the second innings as Chamika Karunaratne picked three wickets.

When will the 3rd ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) start?

The third One Day International will kickstart at 2:30 pm IST on June 19, Sunday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The match will be conducted at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the 3rd ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The game will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs AUS 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against Australia: Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushmantha Chameera

SL vs AUS 3rd ODI, Australia probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Matthew Kuhnemann, David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w)

