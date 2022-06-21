Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022, 4th ODI Live Streaming: How to Watch SL vs AUS Series on TV And Online

Sri Lanka clinched a six-wicket victory in the third ODI on Sunday against Australia to take a crucial lead in the five-match series. The Aussies will be eager to win the next match in order to stay alive in the series. The penultimate fixture is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Australia had kicked off the ODI series on a promising note after securing a two-wicket victory in the first encounter. Sri Lanka scripted an amazing comeback in the next two matches to earn a 2-1 lead in the series.

On Sunday, batting first, the Aaron Finch-led Aussie side posted a formidable total of 291/6 in 20 overs. Aussie southpaw Travis Head (70 not out off 65 balls) emerged as his side’s highest run-scorer.

In reply, Sri Lanka’s opening batter Pathum Nissanka (137 runs off 147 balls) smashed a terrific century to help his side in claiming a six-wicket victory.

Ahead of Tuesday’s fourth ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia; here is all you need to know:

What date 4th ODI match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) will be played?

The fourth ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia will take place on June 21, Tuesday.

Where will the fourth ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The fourth ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the fourth ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The fourth ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia fourth ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia fourth ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage

Australia Predicted Line-up: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

