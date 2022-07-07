Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Second Test Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Streaming: After suffering a crushing 10-wicket defeat, hosts Sri Lanka will face Australia in the series’ second Test match, which begins on Friday, July 8. The game will begin at 10:00 am IST at the Galle International Stadium.

The Australians looked menacing in their opening encounter, thrashing the Lankan Lions. Captain Pat Cummins and his crew were too much for the hosts to handle. Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon led the charge for the Aussies. The rest of the team contributed to a dominant win.

Sri Lanka’s batting crumbled twice, demonstrating their inexperience on the global stage. Dimuth Karunaratne and his team will try to occupy the crease for longer periods of time and score some much-needed runs.

Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffery Vandersay, and Asistha Fernando have tested positive for the hosts and will miss out on the second Test match. Veteran Angelo Mathews’ return will bolster the host’s chances of making a comeback.

Ahead of tomorrow’s (Friday) second Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia; here is all you need to know:

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Dimuth Karunaratene (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dimuth Wellalage, Prabat Jayasuriya, Chanika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Pat Cummins (c) David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschangne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

