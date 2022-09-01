Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Highlights, Asia Cup 2022: SL 184/8 in 19.2 Overs Beat BAN by 2 Wickets to Qualify For Super Four Stage

We wanted to field first, but that's not in our control. We didn't bat well against Afghanistan, but today is a different day. We want to play some good cricket today. Not concerned about what is being talked in the media.
Just two legal deliveries needed for Sri Lanka to wipe off the remaining target and they have become the third team to qualify for the Super Four, joining India and Afghanistan in the next round. The over from Mahedi Hasan began with Maheesh Theekshana adding a run thanks to a leg bye. Then Asitha Fernando slog swept the second delivery to long on for a four. Off the third, Hasan overstepped and it resulted in a no ball and Fernando added a quick two meaning Sri Lanka chased down the target of 184 in 19.2 Overs for a two-wicket win. Bangladesh bowled 8 wides and 4 no balls but Sri Lanka bowled no wides or no balls.
The equation seems to be in favour of the batting team. But they have just two wickets remaining. Mahedi Hasan will bowl the final over. Here we go!
WICKET! The twists continue to come our way. Now Chamika Karunaratne has been run out on 16. Maheesh Theekshana gets a leading edge and the Sri Lanka batters still went for a suicidal single and as a result Karunaratne was run out with Shakib Al Hsan at cover taking his time before unleashing a direct hit. SL 171/8 in 18.5 Overs, chasing 184.
WICKET! Oh this is not over yet. The contest is headed for a thrilling finish. Dasun Shanaka has been neutralised on 45. Shanaka wanted to send this over the long-on boundary but didn’t hit it well and holes out. Sri Lanka 158/7 in 17.5 Overs, chasing 184.
Mustafizur Rahman is back into the attack. Some luck for Sri Lanka now as Dasun Shanka gets an outside edge with the ball sprinting to third man region for a streaky four. 9 runs came in the fourth and final over of Mustafizur who finishes with 1/32. Sri Lanka 150/6 in 17 Overs, need 34 to win from 18 deliveries now.
Taskin Ahmed’s fourth and final over results in just four runs and a wicket. He finishes his spell with figures of 2/24 from four overs - an excellent display from the pacer tonight. Sri Lanka 141/6 in 16 Overs, chasing 184. The momentum is with Bangladesh now.
WICKET! Taskin Ahmed gets his second wicket of the night. Wanindu Hasaranga wanted to hit this over covers but ends up hitting it to point where the fielder takes an easy catch. He scored 2. Sri Lanka are slipping. Score 139/6 in 15.3 Overs, chasing 184.
WICKET! This is a huge wicket for Bangladesh. The well-set Kusal Mendis has been dislodged on 60. Thanks to Taskin Ahmed who once again takes a superb diving catch to bring his side back into the contest. This one was slower in pace and dropped short - Mendis went for the ramp and Taskin ran in from third man region, dived forward to take the catch. SL 131/5 in 14.3 Overs, chasing 184.
Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz introduced into the attack. His first five deliveries resulted in five singles. And then Kusal Mendis skipped forward and launched the final delivery over the bowler’s head for a big six. 11 runs from it. SL 128/4 in 14 Overs, chasing 184.
A forgettable over for Ebadot Hossain. He had taken three wickets in his first two but in his third, he has been wayward and conceded 22 runs. He began with a wide and then Dasun Shanaka muscled the first legal delivery over deep midwicket for a maximum. He dropped the next short but Shanaka was ready - pulled it to deep square leg region for another six. Shanka then fired way down the leg-side forcing the wicketkeeper to dive - wide plus the batters took a single. And followed that with a no ball. Fortunately, just two runs came off the free hit. Sri Lanka 117/4 in 13 Overs, chasing 184.
With a double, Kusal Mendis brings up his half-century off 32 deliveries. Luck has been on his side tonight with as many as four chances. Needs to stick around to see off this chase now.
Shakib Al Hasan quickly finishes his fourth and final over from which Sri Lanka added seven runs to their total. Score 95/4 in 12 Overs, chasing 184. They need89 runs in 48 deliveries with six wickets remaining now.
An eventful over this one. It started with a sublime shot from Kusal Mendis as he smashed the first delivery over Taskin Ahmed’s head for a four before being nearly run out - he wanted to take a quick single after Dasun Shanka played one towards midwicket but was sent back and was quite far away from the non-striker’s end when the ball crossed the stumps. And then a short ball crashed on the helmet of Shanka. A part of the helmet came off. Concussion protocols were taken and the batter was good to go. 8 runs from it. Sri Lanka 88/4 in 11 Overs, chasing 184.
The match is hanging in the balance right now. Although, the momentum is with Bangladesh who have landed quick blows to dent the chase. Sri Lanka need 104 off 60 now. Keeping wickets in hands is the key.
Shakib Al Hasan is back into the attack. He was expensive in his previous over. However, this time, he allows just three singles off six deliveries. Sri Lanka 80/4 in 10 Overs, chasing 184.
WICKET! Taskin Ahmed gets rid of Bhanuka Rajapaksa cheaply. Looks like a setup this one. Taskin dropped it short and Rajapaksa took the bail by going for the ramp and ended up guiding it to the fielder at third man region where Mohammad Naim (substitute fielder) took an easy catch. Rajapaksa scored 2. Sri Lanka 77/4 in 8.5 Overs, chasing 184.
WICKET! An excellent catch from Taskin Ahmed as Danushka Gunathilaka has been dismissed on 11. Ebadot Hossain continues to dent Sri Lanka’s chase by taking his third wicket in two overs. Gunathilaka went for a pull shot and got a top-edge. With the ball seemingly destined to land safely, Taskin ran in from fine leg and dived forward to complete the catch. Some celebrations followed. Sri Lanka 67/3 in 7.4 Overs, chasing 184.
Well well well. Bangladesh thought they had gotten rid of a well-set Kusal Mendis on 29 after he went for a big shot but only managed an edge to be out caught-behind. However, Mahedi Hasan, the bowler, had over stepped and Mendis was called back. This has turned out to be quite an eventful over with 14 runs scored in it. Sri Lanka 62/2 in 7 Overs, chasing 184.
With a four off Mahedi Hasan, Kusal Mendis brings up Sri Lanka’s 50 in 6.1 Overs.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Highlights From Asia Cup 2022, Group B: Kusal Mendis made a 37-ball 60 as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by two wickets in a do-or-die clash in Dubai on Thursday night to qualify for the Super Four round of the Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka chased down the target of 184 in 19.2 Overs for the loss of eight wickets. Bangladesh thus exited the tournament after losing both their group matches.
Earlier, Dasun Shanaka, the Sri Lanka captain, won the coin toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in their second and final group match on Thursday.
Sri Lanka have made one change to their playing XI with Matheesha Pathirana benched and replaced by Asitha Fernando. On the other hand, Bangladesh have made three changes with Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque and Mohammad Saifuddin have been dropped. They have been replaced by Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain.
Match Preview
Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been humbled by a red-hot Afghanistan in their respective opening matches of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.
Both need to win tonight’s clash to ensure a passage to the next stage. Sparks have been flying between the two teams after comments made by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and the retort from Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud. The lead up to the contest has been fiery and the actual contest is expected to be nothing less.
The equation is simple: Win and qualify for the Super Four stage. Lose and pack your bags. India and Afghanistan have already qualified for the next round.
Sri Lanka have won the tournament five times before while Bangladesh finished runners-up in 2018.
When will the Asia Cup 2022 Match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?
The game will be conducted on September 01, Thursday.
Where will the Asia Cup 2022 Match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?
The high-profile match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.
What time will the Asia Cup 2022 Match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?
The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.
Sri Lanka probable playing XI: Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Asalanka, Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka
Bangladesh probable playing XI: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain
