Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Highlights, Asia Cup 2022: SL 184/8 in 19.2 Overs Beat BAN by 2 Wickets to Qualify For Super Four Stage

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Highlights From Asia Cup 2022, Group B: Kusal Mendis made a 37-ball 60 as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by two wickets in a do-or-die clash in Dubai on Thursday night to qualify for the Super Four round of the Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka chased down the target of 184 in 19.2 Overs for the loss of eight wickets. Bangladesh thus exited the tournament after losing both their group matches.

Earlier, Dasun Shanaka, the Sri Lanka captain, won the coin toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in their second and final group match on Thursday.

Sri Lanka have made one change to their playing XI with Matheesha Pathirana benched and replaced by Asitha Fernando. On the other hand, Bangladesh have made three changes with Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque and Mohammad Saifuddin have been dropped. They have been replaced by Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain.

Match Preview

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been humbled by a red-hot Afghanistan in their respective opening matches of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Both need to win tonight’s clash to ensure a passage to the next stage. Sparks have been flying between the two teams after comments made by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and the retort from Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud. The lead up to the contest has been fiery and the actual contest is expected to be nothing less.

The equation is simple: Win and qualify for the Super Four stage. Lose and pack your bags. India and Afghanistan have already qualified for the next round.

Sri Lanka have won the tournament five times before while Bangladesh finished runners-up in 2018.

When will the Asia Cup 2022 Match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The game will be conducted on September 01, Thursday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2022 Match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup 2022 Match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka probable playing XI: Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Asalanka, Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh probable playing XI: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain

