Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Highlights, Asia Cup 2022: SL 184/8 in 19.2 Overs Beat BAN by 2 Wickets to Qualify For Super Four Stage

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2022 Updates: Check here for all the live score, live match text updates from SL vs BAN 2022 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

sri lanka vs bangladesh live score updates
News18.com
Dubai // Updated: September 01, 2022, 23:34 IST
Sep 01, 2022 23:25 IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: SRI LANKA WIN BY 2 WICKETS!

Just two legal deliveries needed for Sri Lanka to wipe off the remaining target and they have become the third team to qualify for the Super Four, joining India and Afghanistan in the next round. The over from Mahedi Hasan began with Maheesh Theekshana adding a run thanks to a leg bye. Then Asitha Fernando slog swept the second delivery to long on for a four. Off the third, Hasan overstepped and it resulted in a no ball and Fernando added a quick two meaning Sri Lanka chased down the target of 184 in 19.2 Overs for a two-wicket win. Bangladesh bowled 8 wides and 4 no balls but Sri Lanka bowled no wides or no balls.

Sep 01, 2022 23:19 IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: 8 Off 6

The equation seems to be in favour of the batting team. But they have just two wickets remaining. Mahedi Hasan will bowl the final over. Here we go!

Sep 01, 2022 23:17 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Karunaratne Run Out on 16

WICKET! The twists continue to come our way. Now Chamika Karunaratne has been run out on 16. Maheesh Theekshana gets a leading edge and the Sri Lanka batters still went for a suicidal single and as a result Karunaratne was run out with Shakib Al Hsan at cover taking his time before unleashing a direct hit. SL 171/8 in 18.5 Overs, chasing 184.

Sep 01, 2022 23:07 IST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Shanaka Falls on 45

WICKET! Oh this is not over yet. The contest is headed for a thrilling finish. Dasun Shanaka has been neutralised on 45. Shanaka wanted to send this over the long-on boundary but didn’t hit it well and holes out. Sri Lanka 158/7 in 17.5 Overs, chasing 184.

Sep 01, 2022 23:03 IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: A Good Over For SL

Mustafizur Rahman is back into the attack. Some luck for Sri Lanka now as Dasun Shanka gets an outside edge with the ball sprinting to third man region for a streaky four. 9 runs came in the fourth and final over of Mustafizur who finishes with 1/32. Sri Lanka 150/6 in 17 Overs, need 34 to win from 18 deliveries now.

Sep 01, 2022 22:58 IST

BAN vs SL Live Updates: A Superb Finish From Taskin

Taskin Ahmed’s fourth and final over results in just four runs and a wicket. He finishes his spell with figures of 2/24 from four overs - an excellent display from the pacer tonight. Sri Lanka 141/6 in 16 Overs, chasing 184. The momentum is with Bangladesh now.

Sep 01, 2022 22:55 IST

Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2022: Hasaranga Falls on 2

WICKET! Taskin Ahmed gets his second wicket of the night. Wanindu Hasaranga wanted to hit this over covers but ends up hitting it to point where the fielder takes an easy catch. He scored 2. Sri Lanka are slipping. Score 139/6 in 15.3 Overs, chasing 184.

Sep 01, 2022 22:51 IST

SL vs BAN Latest Score: Mendis Falls on 60

WICKET! This is a huge wicket for Bangladesh. The well-set Kusal Mendis has been dislodged on 60. Thanks to Taskin Ahmed who once again takes a superb diving catch to bring his side back into the contest. This one was slower in pace and dropped short - Mendis went for the ramp and Taskin ran in from third man region, dived forward to take the catch. SL 131/5 in 14.3 Overs, chasing 184.

Sep 01, 2022 22:46 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: It's Raining Sixes in Dubai

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz introduced into the attack. His first five deliveries resulted in five singles. And then Kusal Mendis skipped forward and launched the final delivery over the bowler’s head for a big six. 11 runs from it. SL 128/4 in 14 Overs, chasing 184.

Sep 01, 2022 22:44 IST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Momentum With SL

A forgettable over for Ebadot Hossain. He had taken three wickets in his first two but in his third, he has been wayward and conceded 22 runs. He began with a wide and then Dasun Shanaka muscled the first legal delivery over deep midwicket for a maximum. He dropped the next short but Shanaka was ready - pulled it to deep square leg region for another six. Shanka then fired way down the leg-side forcing the wicketkeeper to dive - wide plus the batters took a single. And followed that with a no ball. Fortunately, just two runs came off the free hit. Sri Lanka 117/4 in 13 Overs, chasing 184.

Sep 01, 2022 22:41 IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Fifty For Mendis

With a double, Kusal Mendis brings up his half-century off 32 deliveries. Luck has been on his side tonight with as many as four chances. Needs to stick around to see off this chase now.

Sep 01, 2022 22:35 IST

SL vs BAN Latest Score: Shakib Finishes His Spell

Shakib Al Hasan quickly finishes his fourth and final over from which Sri Lanka added seven runs to their total. Score 95/4 in 12 Overs, chasing 184. They need89 runs in 48 deliveries with six wickets remaining now.

Sep 01, 2022 22:32 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Decent Over For Sri Lanka

An eventful over this one. It started with a sublime shot from Kusal Mendis as he smashed the first delivery over Taskin Ahmed’s head for a four before being nearly run out - he wanted to take a quick single after Dasun Shanka played one towards midwicket but was sent back and was quite far away from the non-striker’s end when the ball crossed the stumps. And then a short ball crashed on the helmet of Shanka. A part of the helmet came off. Concussion protocols were taken and the batter was good to go. 8 runs from it. Sri Lanka 88/4 in 11 Overs, chasing 184.

Sep 01, 2022 22:24 IST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: 104 Needed Off 60

The match is hanging in the balance right now. Although, the momentum is with Bangladesh who have landed quick blows to dent the chase. Sri Lanka need 104 off 60 now. Keeping wickets in hands is the key.

Sep 01, 2022 22:23 IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: A Tidy Over From Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan is back into the attack. He was expensive in his previous over. However, this time, he allows just three singles off six deliveries. Sri Lanka 80/4 in 10 Overs, chasing 184.

Sep 01, 2022 22:21 IST

BAN vs SL Live Updates: Rajapaksa Falls on 2

WICKET! Taskin Ahmed gets rid of Bhanuka Rajapaksa cheaply. Looks like a setup this one. Taskin dropped it short and Rajapaksa took the bail by going for the ramp and ended up guiding it to the fielder at third man region where Mohammad Naim (substitute fielder) took an easy catch. Rajapaksa scored 2. Sri Lanka 77/4 in 8.5 Overs, chasing 184.

Sep 01, 2022 22:10 IST

Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2022; Gunathilaka Falls on 11

WICKET! An excellent catch from Taskin Ahmed as Danushka Gunathilaka has been dismissed on 11. Ebadot Hossain continues to dent Sri Lanka’s chase by taking his third wicket in two overs. Gunathilaka went for a pull shot and got a top-edge. With the ball seemingly destined to land safely, Taskin ran in from fine leg and dived forward to complete the catch. Some celebrations followed. Sri Lanka 67/3 in 7.4 Overs, chasing 184.

Sep 01, 2022 22:08 IST

SL vs BAN Latest Score: Mendis Out Caught Behind But Off a no Ball

Well well well. Bangladesh thought they had gotten rid of a well-set Kusal Mendis on 29 after he went for a big shot but only managed an edge to be out caught-behind. However, Mahedi Hasan, the bowler, had over stepped and Mendis was called back. This has turned out to be quite an eventful over with 14 runs scored in it. Sri Lanka 62/2 in 7 Overs, chasing 184.

Sep 01, 2022 22:02 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: 50 up For Sri Lanka

With a four off Mahedi Hasan, Kusal Mendis brings up Sri Lanka’s 50 in 6.1 Overs.

Sep 01, 2022 22:00 IST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Asalanka Falls on 1

WICKET! What a bowling change this has turned out to be for Bangladesh. Ebadot Hossain ends the final over of the Powerplay with his second wicket. This time it's Charith Asalanka who has to walk back after holing out to Mahmudullah at mid-off. He scored just one. Sri Lanka 48/2 in 6 Overs, chasing 184.
Sep 01, 2022 21:56 IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Nissanka Falls on 20

WICKET! The opening stand has been broken. The last two overs had yielded plenty of runs for the Sri Lanka openers forcing Shakib Al Hasan to make a bowling change. And he introduced Ebadot Hossain who dropped one short and Pathum Nissanka went for the pull - miscued it to be caught at midwicket. He scored 20 off 19. Sri Lanka 45/1 in 5.3 Overs, chasing 184.
Sep 01, 2022 21:52 IST

BAN vs SL Live Updates: Mendis Gets Going

Shakib Al Hasan continues. And taking a cue from his batting partner, Kusal Mendis gets going too. He first slog swept the third delivery over midwicket for a six and then went for the same shot for the same result to make it two sixes in a row. He wasn't done yet. He went for a sweep but this time got a top-edge but it was enough to get the ball to the boundary for four. 18 runs from the over. SL 44/0 in 5 Overs, chasing 184.
Sep 01, 2022 21:49 IST

Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2022: Finally Some Aggression

Sri Lanka need to make the most of the Powerplay. They were off to a slow start but in this over of Mustafizur Rahman have managed to build some sort of a momentum. The over began with Pathum Nissanka flicking the first delivery over midwicket region for a six. And then Nissanka went for a scoop shot - guiding the fourth delivery over the short fine leg fielder for a four. 13 runs from it. SL 26/0 in 4 Overs, chasing 184.
Sep 01, 2022 21:43 IST

SL vs BAN Latest Score: First Over of Spin

Shakib Al Hasan brings himself into the attack now after starting with two pacers for the first two overs. Just four runs in it. Sri Lanka 13/0 in 3 Overs, chasing 184.
Sep 01, 2022 21:41 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Taskin Joins

Pace from both the ends from Bangladesh to start their defense of 183. This over was also turning out to be a tidy one but for Taskin Ahmed straying down the leg-side allowing Pathum Nissanka to send it to fine leg boundary for four runs. And then off the final delivery, Mushfiqur Rahim failed to hold onto a catch after Kusal Mendis went for a drive but got an thick edge which the Bangladesh wicketkeeper failed to grab. 7 runs from the over. Sri Lanka 9/0 in 2 Overs,. chasing 184.
Sep 01, 2022 21:36 IST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Tidy First Over From The Fizz

Just two singles in the first over of left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Sri Lanka 2/0 in 1 Over, chasing 184.
Sep 01, 2022 21:32 IST

BAN vs SL Live Updates: The Chase Begins

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are the two Sri Lanka openers. Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman will open the attack for Bangladesh. Target: 184 in 20 Overs. Here we go!
Sep 01, 2022 21:23 IST

Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh Set Sri Lanka 184 to Win

A superb end to the innings from Bangladesh. Despite those twin blows that resulted in the dismissal of two set batters, Bangladesh have posted a challenging 183/7 in their 20 Overs against Sri Lanka in this do-or-die clash. Asitha Fernando has conceded 17 runs in the final over that included a stunning six from the bat of Taskin Ahmed followed by back-to-back fours from Mosaddek Hossain. Sri Lanka need to score 184 to make it to the Super Four stage tonight.
Sep 01, 2022 21:16 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: A Good Over From Karunaratne

Chamika Karunaratne has done well to concede just seven runs in the penultimate over and better, he has taken a wicket too. Score 166/7 in 19 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 21:13 IST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Mahedi Hasan Falls on 1

WICKET! Chamika Karunaratne strikes with the first delivery of 19th over by trapping Mahedi Hasan on 1. A slower one from the pacer as Hasan was struck in front but he went for the review. No spike on UltraEdge and ball tracker says it would have hit the stumps. Hasan scored 1. Score 159/7 in 18.1 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 21:11 IST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Mosaddek Starts in Style

Mosaddek Hossain got off the mark with a four off the first delivery he faced from Wanindu Hasaranga and used the reverse sweep to get his second four off the spinner. A wicket but 12 runs in the fourth and final over of Hasaranga. Score 159/6 in 18 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 21:09 IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Mahmudullah Falls on 27

WICKET! Wanindu Hasaranga gets his second wicket after bowling a couple of expensive overs. Mahmudullah went for a slog sweep but only got a top-edge to be caught at deep midwicket. He scored 27. Sri Lanka have hit back again with two quick blows. Score 147/6 in 17.1 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 21:07 IST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Runs But Wicket

Dilshan Madushanka's final over began with Afif Hossain punishing him for bowling the wrong line - down the leg side as he sent it to fine leg for four but the bowler made a comeback by having him caught later in it. 9 runs and a wicket. Score 147/5 in 17 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 21:05 IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Afif Falls on 39

WICKET! The breakthrough Sri Lanka desperately needed. And it's Dilshan Madushanka who lands the blow by having Afif Hossain hole out to deep midwicket fielder for 39 off 22. End of a fine innings. It was a slower one from Madushanka and hence Afif was outfoxed. Bangladesh 144/5 in 16.4 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 20:58 IST

BAN vs SL Live Updates: Afif on The Prowl

Asitha Fernando is back. Afif Hossain tried scooping the first delivery but failed to get the connection right resulting in a dot ball. He then picked out a slower one and pulled it over deep square leg region for a six. And then he went for the scoop shot for the second time and  nailed it for four. 15 runs from the over take Bangladesh to 138/4 in 16 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 20:54 IST

Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2022: Hasaranga Continues to Leak Runs

Now Mahmudullah gets into action. Wanindu Hasaranga has leaked 14 runs in his second over and has now conceded 29 from three overs. This after his first over resulted in a wicket and just three runs. Mahmudullah first slog swept him for a six over deep square leg boundary and then lofted the following over extra cover for four. Bangladesh 123/4 in 15 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 20:48 IST

SL vs BAN Latest Score: Decent Over From Karunaratne

Chamika Karunaratne brought back for another over. A good over from the pacer this one. Mixed his lengths and speed well to keep the Bangladesh batters guessing. Just six runs in it. Bangladesh 109/4 in 14 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 20:43 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: A Productive Over For Bangladesh

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is back into the attack. And Afif Hossain decides to take on him. He first smashed one to long-off for a four and then went one better by belting the googly over deep midwicket boundary for a six. 12 runs from the second over of Hasaranga. Bangladesh 103/4 in 13 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 20:41 IST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: 100 up For Bangladesh

100 up for Bangladesh in 12.4 Overs. Afif Hossain reads the googly from Wanindu Hasaranga and slams it over deep midwicket boundary for a six.
Sep 01, 2022 20:39 IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: A Tight Over

Dilshan Madushanka back for another spell. A tidy over from the pacer - just three runs in it. There was a check for a catch after Afif Hossain dug out a yorker with fielder at backward point taking a diving catch. Soft signal was not out and replay showed it was a bump ball. Bangladesh 91/4 in 12 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 20:31 IST

BAN vs SL Live Updates: Shakib Falls on 24

WICKET! Sri Lanka have broken the partnership. Maheesh Theekshana outfoxes Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan to have been bowled on 24. Another promising innings nipped in the bud. Sri Lanka 87/4 in 10.3 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 20:27 IST

Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2022: Shakib Says Hello

He was out cheaply against Afghanistan and started his innings on a quiet note. However, Shakib Al Hasan has settled in quickly and started picking out the gaps. He twice went for the scoop shot against the pace of Chamika Karunaratne and was rewarded both the times with a boundary each. Afif Hossain, the new batter, then chimed in with a boundary of his own to finish the over -  a short ball sent to fine leg. 15 runs from it. Bangladesh regain control. Score 85/3 in 10 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 20:21 IST

SL vs BAN Latest Score: Shakib Hits His First Boundary

Maheesh Theekshana is back into action. His fifth delivery is full and Shakib Al Hasan lofts it over extra cover region to scores his first four of the innings. 7 runs from the over take Bangladesh to 70/3 in 9 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 20:17 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Mushfiqur Falls on 4

WICKET! That's a big wicket for Sri Lanka. Chamika Karunaratne has struck in his first over. A short delivery from the right-arm pacer and Rahim wanted to guide this to third man region but instead managed an edge to be out caught-behind. He scored 4 off 5. Sri Lanka are hitting back after Mehidy Hasan Raza's flurry of boundaries. Score 63/3 in 7.6 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 20:10 IST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Mehidy Falls on 38

WICKET! Sri Lanka wasted a review hoping to trap Mehidy Hasan Miraz LBW but they didn't have to wait long to see his back with Wanindu Hasaranga cleaning him with a wrong'un in the same over. Mehidy was going for the slog sweep but was outfoxed by the delivery and ended up the price by being bowled. He scored 38 off 26. Bangladesh 58/2 in 6.5 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 20:03 IST

BAN vs SL Live Updates: Mehidy Leads Bright Start

A good finish to the Powerplay from Bangladesh's perspective with Mehidy Hasan Miraz adding yet another boundary to his total. 8 runs from the final over of the fielding restrictions as Bangladesh make 55/1 in 6 Overs. Mehidy is batting on 38 off 24 and Shakib Al Hasan has so far been a mute spectator, batting on 4 off 6.
Sep 01, 2022 20:01 IST

Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2022: 50 up for Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Raza charges down down the track and slams one from Dilshan Madushanka over covers for a four and also brings up Bangladesh's fifty in 5.3 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 20:00 IST

Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2022: Mehidy Punishes Fernando

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has decided to maximise the fielding restrictions. He first premediated a scoop shot over fine leg region for a stunning six and then charged down the wicket to belt the fourth delivery past mid-off for a four. And then when Asitha Fernando fired it on the legs, he tried to clip it away but the ball struck his pad before running away for four leg byes, strike that, the umpire signalled four byes. And the over ended with Miraz adding three runs to his total. 18 runs from it. Score 47/1 un 5 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 19:53 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Mehidy Gets Going

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana continues from one end. Mehidy Hasan Miraz steps out and launches the third delivery of the over to long-off for his and Bangladesh's first six of the innings. A good over for the batting side this - 10 runs from it. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has walked in at no 3 following Shabbir Rahman's exit. Score 29/1 in 4 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 19:47 IST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Sabbir Falls on 5

WICKET! Asitha Fernando strikes in his first over on T20I debut. He gets reward for testing Bangladesh batters with short deliveries. Sabbir Rahman wanted to pull this away but gets a thick outside edge to be caught by the wicketkeeper. He scored 5. Sri Lanka land an early blow. Bangladesh 19/1 in 2.5 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 19:42 IST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Spinner Into Action

Offspinner Maheesh Theekshana pressed into action with the new ball. Three runs in the over. A tidy first over from Theekshana. Bangladesh 14/0 in 2 Overs.
Sep 01, 2022 19:39 IST

BAN vs SL Live Updates: Fine Start From Bangladesh

11 runs from the first over of the innings, bowled by Dilshan Madushanka. The over began with Madushanka straying down the legs and the clipping off the pad of Mehidy Miraz and running away for four legbyes. Sabbir Rahman finished the over with a four - a scoop over the keeper. Bangladesh 11/0 in 1 Over after being put in to bat first.
Sep 01, 2022 19:33 IST

Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2022: Time For The Game

We are done with the national anthems. All set for the game now. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Sabbir Rahman are the two openers for Bangladesh. Dilshan Madushanka will open the attack for Sri Lanka. Here we go.
Sep 01, 2022 19:08 IST

Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh Playing XI

Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain
Sep 01, 2022 19:07 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Sri Lanka Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando
Sep 01, 2022 19:06 IST

BAN vs SL Live Updates: Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan at The Toss

We wanted to field first, but that's not in our control. We didn't bat well against Afghanistan, but today is a different day. We want to play some good cricket today. Not concerned about what is being talked in the media.

Sep 01, 2022 19:05 IST

SL vs BAN Live: Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka After Winning The Toss

 It's a used wicket, so chasing will be important. We had a good preparation coming into this game. We're concentrating on our batting and will try to play as we have been playing in the last two years.

Sep 01, 2022 19:01 IST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Match Toss

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka wins the toss and opts to bowl first against Bangladesh.
Sep 01, 2022 18:44 IST

SL vs BAN Live Updates: Bangladesh Full Squad

Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon
Sep 01, 2022 18:44 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live: Sri Lanka Full Squad

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara
Sep 01, 2022 18:11 IST

SL vs BAN Live Updates: A Do or Die Clash

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the Asia Cup 2022 wherein tonight Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns in a knockout contest in Sharjah. The winner joins India and Afghanistan in the next round while the losing side's tournament ends tonight.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Highlights From Asia Cup 2022, Group B: Kusal Mendis made a 37-ball 60 as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by two wickets in a do-or-die clash in Dubai on Thursday night to qualify for the Super Four round of the Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka chased down the target of 184 in 19.2 Overs for the loss of eight wickets. Bangladesh thus exited the tournament after losing both their group matches.

Earlier, Dasun Shanaka, the Sri Lanka captain, won the coin toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in their second and final group match on Thursday.

Sri Lanka have made one change to their playing XI with Matheesha Pathirana benched and replaced by Asitha Fernando. On the other hand, Bangladesh have made three changes with Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque and Mohammad Saifuddin have been dropped. They have been replaced by Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain.

Match Preview

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been humbled by a red-hot Afghanistan in their respective opening matches of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Both need to win tonight’s clash to ensure a passage to the next stage. Sparks have been flying between the two teams after comments made by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and the retort from Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud. The lead up to the contest has been fiery and the actual contest is expected to be nothing less.

The equation is simple: Win and qualify for the Super Four stage. Lose and pack your bags. India and Afghanistan have already qualified for the next round.

Sri Lanka have won the tournament five times before while Bangladesh finished runners-up in 2018.

When will the Asia Cup 2022 Match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The game will be conducted on September 01, Thursday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2022 Match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup 2022 Match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka probable playing XI: Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Asalanka, Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh probable playing XI: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here