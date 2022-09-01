Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch Asia Cup 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will have their eyes on the victory when they will have a faceoff in the last Group B Asia Cup 2022 fixture. The two teams have made things difficult for themselves in the marquee tournament by losing their respective opening matches.

Afghanistan caused a massive upset for Sri Lanka in the curtain-raiser by eight wickets. It was one of the worst performances by the island nation as Afghanistan chased the low score of 106 runs within 10.1 overs. Sri Lanka now needs to forget the disaster performance and do well on Thursday to proceed to the next round.

Bangladesh are also floating on the same boat. The Tigers were hammered by Afghanistan by seven wickets. Mosaddek Hossain was the only positive for the team with a knock of 48 runs. The other Bangladeshi batters need to follow the same template to ensure a good batting performance against Sri Lanka.

When will the Asia Cup 2022 Match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The game will be conducted on September 01, Thursday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2022 Match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup 2022 Match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 Match, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Asalanka, Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 Match, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain

