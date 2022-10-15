Sri Lanka vs Namibia Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier live

Sri Lanka and Namibia will face off in the first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on October 16. Sri Lanka and Namibia are in group A of the qualifiers. Both teams registered convincing wins in their respective warm-up matches in Melbourne. While Sri Lanka defeated Zimbabwe, Namibia sunk Ireland by 11 runs.

Sri Lanka will be the overwhelming favourites to win against Namibia. Dasun Shanaka and Co are the Asian champions and are a formidable side in the shortest format of the game. Moreover, they have genuine match-winners in the side. The likes of Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa can take the game away from the opposition single-handedly. Namibia will hope that they can be at the top of their game and cause an upset against Sri Lanka. David Wiese will be the key player for Namibia on Sunday.

Ahead of Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia be played?

The Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will be played on October 16.

Where will the Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia be played?

The Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will be played at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong.

What time will the Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia begin?

The Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will begin at 9:30 am IST, on October 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia?

The Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia?

The Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SL vs NAM Probable Playing XI:

SL Probable Line-up: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

NAM Probable Line-up: Stephan Baard, Lohan Louwrens, Gerhard Erasmus, Divan la Cock, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo

